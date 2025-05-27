Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Technology
Updated

Rocket Lab to join satellite payload segment with $462m takeover of US missile tracker Geost

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

It’s been six months since I interviewed Rocket Lab chief executive Sir Peter Beck. We have a lot to discuss following the space company’s Q1 earnings! Video / Cameron Pitney

Rocket Lab says it will acquire the parent holding company of a US national security satellite provider for US$275 million ($462m).

It said the deal marked its formal entry into the satellite payload segment.

Rocket Lab said it would buy the parent holding company of Geost, an Arizona-based electro-optical and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Technology

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Technology