27 May, 2025 10:34 PM 2 mins to read

Rocket Lab says it will acquire the parent holding company of a US national security satellite provider for US$275 million ($462m).

It said the deal marked its formal entry into the satellite payload segment.

Rocket Lab said it would buy the parent holding company of Geost, an Arizona-based electro-optical and infrared payload development and manufacturing company.

Geost delivered sensor systems for missile warning and tracking, tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of this year.