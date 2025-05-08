Rocket Lab revenue slips 7% as space company expands American defence efforts

Space company Rocket Lab is expanding its United States defence efforts, setting up a new holding company to reduce national security risks.

The company that developed and launched rockets in New Zealand and the United States, as well as spacecraft and space systems, made US$123 million revenue in the three months to the end of March.

The revenue result was softer than its record revenue number last quarter of US$132.4m, but was an increase of 32% compared with the same period last year.

The company launched five of its small-lift Electron rockets in the three-month period and continued to progress its bigger Neutron rocket development.

A dedicated launch site for Neutron in Wallops Island, Virginia would open soon, ahead of its debut launch later this year.