The demand for faster internet has sharply increased over the last few weeks as Whanganui residents look to take their connections to the next level.

Twice as many households and businesses have ordered high speed internet in October compared with the previous six months.

Rhonda Morris, Whanganui & Partners strategic lead manufacturing, logistics and commercial, said demand for fibre was going up throughout the country and it was expected that Whanganui rates would be consistent with the trend.

"Our businesses are increasingly competing at a national and international level, and it's not surprising they want access to every available advantage."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.