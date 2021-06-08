Multiple global news sites down including BBC, New York Times

BBC Broadcasting House headquarters. Photo / 123RF

A huge swathe of national and international news sites have crashed tonight including the New York Times, CNN and the BBC.

Many sites were offline for up to an hour after an issue affecting their cloud platform technology.

In New Zealand, TVNZ OnDemand, RNZ and TradeMe have all been down, although Radio NZ reported it was back up and running at 10.27pm, after crashing at 9.46pm.

Unfortunately Trade Me is down. One of our service providers is experiencing issues and that is impacting our site. We're really sorry for any inconvenience and we'll let you know when we're back online — trademe (@TradeMe) June 8, 2021

The Guardian, Sydney Morning Herald and The Age were also affected.

Amazon, Reddit and Twitter also crashed for a time while The Verge, Financial Times and Bloomberg were experiencing outages.

US cloud computing services provider Fastly confirmed it was experiencing a technical issue.

In an update at 9.58pm NZT, the firm said that it was investigating the issue. It has provided several updates since, saying it is continuing to investigate.

At 10.44pm NZT it reported: "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented." It did not elaborate on what had caused the major outage.

The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, The Australian Financial Review, The Guardian and New York Times all suffering outages. pic.twitter.com/b8urcYmn5n — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) June 8, 2021

Radio NZ reported most users were receiving 'Error 503' messages when attempting to access its site.

The cause of the 'Error 503' message, which affected some of the world's leading websites, including The New York Times, BBC News, The Financial Times, The Guardian and Reddit, is not yet known.

RNZ's homepage went offline at approximately 9.46pm. Access was restored at 10.27pm.

The '503 Service Unavailable' message refers to an error response code indicating that the server is not ready to handle the request.

Common causes are a server that is down for maintenance or that is overloaded.