The companies are being combined in an all-stock deal that values xAI at US$80b and X at US$33b, factoring in the social network’s $12b debt.
Musk bought Twitter for $44b in late 2022 in a transaction that included debt and launched xAI the following year, spending billions of dollars on high-end Nvidia chips for the venture.
xAI in February released the latest version of its chatbot, Grok 3, which the billionaire hopes will find traction in a highly competitive sector contested by the likes of ChatGPT and China’s DeepSeek.