Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told Winston Peters and reporters it was good to have someone who was "a friend of the Pacific and a person of the Pacific". Photo / RNZ, Koroi Hawkins

By RNZ

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Winston Peters’ return as New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister is good for the Pacific.

The pair held a bilateral meeting at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva yesterday, marking Peters’ first official engagement since the coalition took office.

Climate change, security and immigration were among the topics covered.

At a press conference, Rabuka told Peters and reporters that it was good to have someone in Wellington who was “a friend of the Pacific and a person of the Pacific”.

“Over the years with our association, you [Peters] understand where we are, where we are trying to get to, and it’s definitely been really good news for us in the Pacific to know that a friend of the Pacific, a person of the Pacific has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs.”

Winston Peters and Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Bima Prasad at a function in Suva this week. Photo / RNZ, Koroi Hawkins

Meanwhile, Peters said the coalition will look to help Pacific countries’ governments - but not by lecturing them.

Over the past decade, increased competition for influence in the Pacific has seen less accountability demanded of Pacific Islands Forum member countries over principles of democracy and good governance.

Peters said the New Zealand Government will not shy away from helping where it can, but it will not be by passing judgment.

“You want to be able to help, and you want to be able to provide... the expertise that can help the civil service, help the government to be better performing.

“But I would say this, that there are some governments who might be looking at things sideways or looking askance at some of the international engagements, when their record back home is not too fancy themselves.”

Today, Peters will meet Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Henry Puna and visit a New Zealand-funded development project in Suva before returning to Aotearoa.

- RNZ