Leo’o Olo is no stranger to Samoa, having spent much of her childhood going back and forth to visit her family.

Her great-grandparents’ land in the village of Utuali’i, where her grandad was raised and her extended family still lives, will be her new home.

Bubbah plans to live with family on her great grandparents' land in the village of Utuali'i.

She described the village as “a place of paradise” where family, farm animals and their respective worlds collide.

“It’s a really happy environment all the time, which might be scary for some people, but I love that,” Leo’o Olo said.

“We don’t even have an oven. We’re cooking on stones and with firewood. It’s like going back in a time machine, so all the concepts of all the new things here don’t exist over there.

“No one’s arguing about silly things and debating online. No one cares. And I don’t either, so I fit right in.”

Set to depart in early June, Leo’o Olo said while some expected her to “ride the momentum I’m on”, she felt she’d “rather feed my soul”.

A recent run-in with quiet characters at the local laundromat, where no one batted an eyelid, left Leo’o Olo with a stark sense of disconnection.

Sieni Leo'o Olo (Bubbah) in Samoa as a child.

“I kind of had a little existential epiphany.”

While she’s stepping back from city life, Leo’o Olo isn’t looking to wind down. She plans to write - possibly a series - and said the slower pace of island life will be beneficial to her art.

“I think being in Samoa would totally help me as a person. I think if my soul is fed, then I should be fine with a career.”

Leo’o Olo remains open to bookings and intends to travel back for work when required. But returning to New Zealand permanently is unlikely.

“I actually don’t think I will return here to live,” Leo’o Olo said.

“I love my life over there. I’m doing karaoke at 7am with my cousins, and it’s noisy, which I love ... animals, chickens going off, pigs, even the cows are singing in the morning.”

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.