Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Talanoa

Why ‘Tina from Turners’ is leaving New Zealand for life in Samoa

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Samoan-New Zealand comedian Sieni Leo’o Olo, known as Bubbah, is moving from NZ to Samoa. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Samoan-New Zealand comedian Sieni Leo’o Olo, known as Bubbah, is moving from NZ to Samoa. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

  • Comedian Sieni Leo’o Olo, AKA Bubbah and Tina from Turners, is moving from Auckland to Samoa.
  • She plans to live on her great-grandparents’ land in Utuali’i, embracing off-grid living.
  • Leo’o Olo will continue writing and remains open to work, but a permanent return to New Zealand is unlikely.

Sieni Leo’o Olo, better known as Bubbah to many or “Tina from Turners” for those with a screen, is leaving her life in New Zealand to return to her roots in Samoa.

The Samoan-New Zealand comedian, who was raised in Māngere “by a village”, told the Herald her move was inspired by a deeper sense of belonging and a desire for a simpler, more connected life.

“The last time I went, I just felt like it was calling me,” Leo’o Olo said.

“It’s real off-grid and everyone’s outside ... you live off the land. I think it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Leo’o Olo is no stranger to Samoa, having spent much of her childhood going back and forth to visit her family.

Her great-grandparents’ land in the village of Utuali’i, where her grandad was raised and her extended family still lives, will be her new home.

Bubbah plans to live with family on her great grandparents' land in the village of Utuali'i.
Bubbah plans to live with family on her great grandparents' land in the village of Utuali'i.

She described the village as “a place of paradise” where family, farm animals and their respective worlds collide.

“It’s a really happy environment all the time, which might be scary for some people, but I love that,” Leo’o Olo said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We don’t even have an oven. We’re cooking on stones and with firewood. It’s like going back in a time machine, so all the concepts of all the new things here don’t exist over there.

“No one’s arguing about silly things and debating online. No one cares. And I don’t either, so I fit right in.”

Set to depart in early June, Leo’o Olo said while some expected her to “ride the momentum I’m on”, she felt she’d “rather feed my soul”.

A recent run-in with quiet characters at the local laundromat, where no one batted an eyelid, left Leo’o Olo with a stark sense of disconnection.

Sieni Leo'o Olo (Bubbah) in Samoa as a child.
Sieni Leo'o Olo (Bubbah) in Samoa as a child.

“I kind of had a little existential epiphany.”

While she’s stepping back from city life, Leo’o Olo isn’t looking to wind down. She plans to write - possibly a series - and said the slower pace of island life will be beneficial to her art.

“I think being in Samoa would totally help me as a person. I think if my soul is fed, then I should be fine with a career.”

Leo’o Olo remains open to bookings and intends to travel back for work when required. But returning to New Zealand permanently is unlikely.

“I actually don’t think I will return here to live,” Leo’o Olo said.

“I love my life over there. I’m doing karaoke at 7am with my cousins, and it’s noisy, which I love ... animals, chickens going off, pigs, even the cows are singing in the morning.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.

Save

Latest from Talanoa

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Talanoa