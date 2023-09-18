Former All Black and Blues winger Joe Rokocoko celebrates after Fiji's historic win against the Wallabies this morning. Image / Joe Rokocoko

Former All Blacks winger and proud Fijian Joe Rokocoko jumped for joy as the Fijian rugby team claimed a historic win over Australia this morning.

The 40-year-old, now based in France, shared a heartfelt and nail-biting moment alongside fellow rugby players and proud Fijians Kitione Kamikamica and Junior Tabuavou.

‘Proud moment for our people’

In a video posted online, the three friends can be seen sitting in a lounge watching the game. Kamikamica and Tabuavou are half-covering their faces in anticipation of what is coming up next.

As Fiji go over the try-line, all three jump out of their seats, shouting and cheering - Rokocoko punching the air in a fist pump.

A kava bowl sits on the coffee table in front of them.

“Proud moment for our people all [over] the world,” Rokocoko says.

“Totoka na waqe, boys. Vinaka,” he finishes, congratulating and thanking the boys in their mother tongue.

Fiji’s 22-15 win over the Wallabies is a historic moment for the small Pacific Island nation as it was only the third time in their history they have beaten the Australians and was for the first time in 69 years.

Proud Fijian Joe Rokocoko played for the All Blacks at the 2007 World Cup. Photo / Brett Phibbs

It also offers a lifeline in the tournament and puts the heat back on Wales and Australia, who will play one another next Monday NZT. Fiji just lost to Wales last weekend.

Fijian captain Waisea Nayacalevu said after the match: “I told the boys: ‘Today is our final. Today will determine whether we want to go up to the quarters’.

“So the mindset was do or die. Do our best, fight to the end and the result will take care of itself.”











