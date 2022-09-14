Debris lies strewn across a highway following a landslide near the town of Kainantu, following a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in northeastern Papua New Guinea. Photo / AP

Debris lies strewn across a highway following a landslide near the town of Kainantu, following a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in northeastern Papua New Guinea. Photo / AP

By RNZ

Media in Papua New Guinea are reporting as many as 10 people have now died following the weekend earthquake.

The 7.6 magnitude quake, which was followed by a 5.0 magnitude shake an hour later, affected much of the Highlands, as well as the coastal provinces of Madang and Morobe.

The Post-Courier is reporting that the latest confirmed death is of a man killed by falling rocks by a river in Nawaeb District.

The newspaper reports eight people in the area have been injured and admitted to hospital or health centres.

It said four people have now died in Nawaeb, and three in Wau-Waria.

Debris lies strewn across the floor in the kitchen of Renagi Ravu's house in Kainantu, following a strong earthquake in northeastern Papua New Guinea. Photo / AP

The secretary general of the Papua New Guinea Red Cross, Valachi Quagliata, estimated that about 100 families were hurt by falling debris, either as their houses collapsed, or from landslides.

He doubts all the people injured in the earthquake have been airlifted to safety.

"I don't think everyone has been brought out because of the geographical location of the earthquake. There's still a few finding their way to where the choppers are airlifting the people out."

There has been an extensive airlift because of the lack of medical facilities in the remote areas but he is certain there are some people still to be reached.

Quagliata said many people in the Highlands now face a tough period ahead.

"It's severe at the moment because of the fallen houses and other damage. Following the earthquake, there are assessments going on with PNG Red Cross. We're still assessing the situation right now."

Marape promises aid for worst-hit areas

Prime Minister James Marape has announced 10 million Kina - about US$2.7 million US - in assistance for quake-affected areas.

Marape said the Papua New Guinea Defence Force, the National Disaster Office, and the National Command Centre Response will work together to assist and respond, but full reports are needed.

Marape said all provincial disaster offices in provinces affected by the earthquake needed to start compiling a full report so that the Government could respond and assist where necessary.

Meanwhile, a submarine cable was damaged by the earthquake, according to DataCo PNG Ltd.

Managing director Paul Komboi said that DataCo was trying to find out the full extent of the damage.

"We can confirm that there is a submarine cable break caused by the earthquake 67 kilometres north of Lae."