Only one Year 12 student expressed an interest in Whanganui High School's Pasifika Head role this year for next year, says the school's principal. Photo / Bevan Conley

A petition against the removal of Whanganui High School's "Head of Pasifika" prefect role has gained more than 1300 signatures.

Former Whanganui High School student Dennihe Edwards was the 2020 Head of Pasifika prefect and part of the group that started the petition.

Edwards said the school had previously tried to take away the role when she was a student.

"Me and the other Pasifika Head at the time had to fight for the role," she said. "I don't understand why, but it's happening again."

Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen said the reality was there was more interest in the school's other leadership positions generally.

"There is huge student interest from Year 12 students of all ethnicities, including Pasifika students, for the various prefect and Head of Prefect team positions," McAllen said.

"Only one Year 12 student expressed an interest in the role this year for next year, as well as also expressing interest in other Head of Prefect team positions at the same time. This has been the reality for many years now."

Whanganui High School's 2020 Head of Pasifika prefects Dennihe Edwards and Jacob Brown. Photo / Supplied

As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition had more than 1310 signatures.

Edwards said she believed the school didn't value diversity enough.

"We don't have a lot of Pasifika students and, for those we do have, it's cool to have a Pasifika leader to influence them to thrive. Especially for showing off our culture.

"When I was Pasifika Head, it was so fun, we got to express ourselves and when we performed all the other cultures would cheer. It felt good to be seen and heard."

In response to the petition, McAllen said it was important people had the opportunity to voice their opinions.

"At the same time, it is important that those opinions are based on real evidence and facts.

"We will most definitely continue to have Pasifika Year 13 student leaders within our prefect group going into next year and future years but not a 'Head'."

He said considerable thought was put into the decision to remove the Pasifika Head prefect role and it was not made lightly.

"I have had very good discussions with Pasifika students about having a team leadership approach across all year levels with Pasifika students from next year onwards."

Whanganui High School principal Martin McAllen. Photo / Bevan Conley

He said diversity was extremely important within the school.

"We are a totally inclusive and diverse school celebrating the individuality of each of our 1400 students within our large co-educational multicultural school.

"All Year 12 students have the opportunity to self-nominate or be nominated for prefect leadership positions for their Year 13 year, and all Year 12 students and teachers vote on the students standing for prefect positions for the following year."