The Auckland Secondary Schools' ASB Polyfest kicked off yesterday, with groups taking to the Diversity Stage on Day 2 of competition. Video / Supplied

Tāmaki Makaurau once again turned on the sun, sights and sounds for day two of the hotly anticipated Auckland Secondary Schools’ Polyfest.

Today the Diversity Stage is pumping, indicated by a stream of students donning bright orange saris and the cheers of support jumping the barrier from the velodrome nearby.

When I finished high school in 2007, haka is what I would’ve heard from this same spot.

But after the success of Te Matatini, the organisers of this iconic Auckland festival thought it best to allow young Māori performing artists the time and space to rest and hit the stage at their best. I’ll be back to see them from April 3-5 at Due Drop Event Centre down the road in Manukau.

Having spent the majority of day one glued to the Diversity Stage performances from cultures across Asia, Te Moana Nui a Kiwa (the Pacific) and an electric African fusion, I thought it best to check out the food and craft stalls first.

Polyfest - the spot then and now

Back in my day, Polyfest week took the L for classroom time - a loss.

It was a given that students from around Auckland would be at the Manukau Sports Bowl from Thursday to prizegiving on Saturday or Sunday, whether they were performing or not. It was “the spot” every year in March, to kick off the school year and wrap up the summer vibes, maybe even find a boyfriend or girlfriend.

I performed with the Ōtāhuhu College Cook Islands group for a few years.

Ihapera Martin-Waru enjoys her smoothie at the second day of the Polyfest. Photo / Candice Luke

I was an urban Māori growing up in South Auckland with very little whānau around and what felt like the slither of a connection left to my Māoritanga, I always felt more comfortable in spaces with my cousins from the Pacific. Cousins in the sense that, somewhere in our history we connect back to each other.

Somehow that connection brought me more comfort than being anywhere else.

But back to the food and crafts.

Because I felt so at home with my Kūki cuzzies, every Polyfest was a chance to buy a new tiare - a fake flower - to wear on my ear, or in my hair, to fit in and feel beautiful like the island girls. The look was completed with a new pareu (sarong) - the nice kind from Rarotonga that are heavy and move with you so when you dance, not even your outfit misses a beat.

I found it right next to the Cook Islands stage where students were giving speeches in their reo, encouraged by the presence of their loved ones. Like Purenga and her family from Aitutaki.

Tamerita Tuaiti's family wait to hear her speech at the Cook Islands stage today. Photo / Candice Luke

There to support her daughter Tamerita, she is a regular during the speech competition, as it doesn’t get nearly as much attention as the song and dance items.

Next to the stall of pareu, rito hats and island style jewellery, the smell of frying doughnuts catches my nose. You’ve got to go to these events on an empty stomach to make the most of it!

Raro doughnuts, mainese (a traditional Cook Islands potato salad), chop suey, curry chicken and rice, poke, pineapple pie. It’s a one-stop shop! Herne Bay Ruaporo is out the back mixing mainese by hand, a trick that is the special ingredient for his 92-year-old mum’s recipe.

“The secret is in the hands. You do it with love,” he smiles.

There's no walking past a freshly made batch of Raro doughnuts. Photo / Candice Luke

Herne Bay Ruaporo gets stuck into making the traditional Cook Islands potato salad known as mainese. Its distinctive pink colour comes from the beetroot. Photo / Candice Luke

Around the corner, I spot something fresh for the Polyfest scene.

Watches! I love a good watch, something that stands out and compliments an outfit. I also love to support local and indigenous businesses. So when I saw two solid brown guys behind a counter of designer timepieces, I had to take a closer look.

Nick Williams and Andrew Lui were bouncers in Western Sydney. They loved to gift watches, but their options were limited.

“There [were] only palagi brands. So we made our own.”

Nick is of Cook Island and Niuean heritage, and Andrew is Samoan. Their Pacific pride shines through their product, right down to the packaging, designed by a young aspiring Polynesian artist back home in Sydney.

Feeling full of Pacific Island goodness, kai and inspiration, it was time to head over to the Diversify stage and join the hype train.

“Toso viti toso! Go Fiji!”

Students from the Fijian group at Papatoetoe High take to the stage today. Photo / Candice Luke

Khushi Nehaal and Jash Singh are wrapped in the Fijian flag supporting their friends from Papatoetoe High.

At first, a technical snag threatens the music. But after a quick fix, they smash their performance out of the park.

Pride and connection

They’re the biggest group I’ve seen over the two days. They are special in that the students choreographed their routines over two weeks with no tutor. Their costumes are black and red and are a symbol of strength and power - attributes true to their campaign and felt by the entire audience as they erupt in pride.

Backstage the Ōtāhuhu College Indian group were anxious, their gold bangles jingling like a soundtrack to their nerves. But they were excited too and so was I. Bumping into a group from my secondary school, from the town I grew up in and still love, made me proud to be an ex-OC. #Lessgo!

The Indian group from Ōtāhuhu College are nervous but excited backstage. Photo / Candice Luke

Someone else that represents pride to me is Marama Jones. As the leader of 2019 Te Matatini champs Ngā Tūmanako, her skill on the kapa haka stage, beauty and contributions to te ao Māori makes me proud.

Although teenage me was scared to join kapa haka, nervous on the marae and at ease within a predominantly Pacific community, the first time I watched Te Matatini with intent and longing for my culture, she was the wahine that took the Matatini crown.

I bumped into her today! She was a Polyfest competitor with Hoani Waititi in her youth - a Polyfest baby - and now look at her. She is a face of Māori performing arts seen around the world. She’s come a long way. We’ve come a long way. My reconnection journey has happened and today Marama’s presence reminded me of that.

Amongst the familiar friendly faces from my time working with the community in Ōtara, some on security duty, some encouraging locals to have their say on proposed budget cuts, I was reminded how tight-knit this place is.

South Auckland. Where you can always find fun, friends, and a mean feed.

And pride. We’re heavy on that out here.