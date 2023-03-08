Zoey and Betty rocked the stage with Rutherford College's African Fusion group. Polyfest 2023. Photo/ Supplied

Polyfest is back in full force, with a sunny day of vibrant song and dance at the festival’s Diversity Stage.

Crowds of supporters yesterday gathered at the Manukau Sports Bowl, in South Auckland, to welcome back the event on its 48th anniversary, full of anticipation for the return to the festival feeling that makes Polyfest an iconic date on the Auckland secondary school calendar.

Though the festival is known for its fierce competitions across the Samoan, Tongan, Cook Island, Niuean and kapa haka stages, over the years it has expanded to include cultures from around the world, representing the diverse ethnic groups that now call Aotearoa home.

The day started a bit behind schedule as preparations were held up by the closure of Auckland’s Southern Motorway after a massive fire engulfed a chemical truck, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of the day’s performers.

Polyfest: Students take to the stage on the first day of Polyfest yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

Students from the Massey High School Tahitian group prepare to go on stage. Photo / Alex Burton

The festival kicked off with Indian, Chinese, Vietnamese and Karen, an indigenous minority group from Myanmar.

Asian representation continued through the day with modern and traditional items from the Philippines, with students from Manurewa High School waving the nation’s flag across the stage during their set.

Embracing all cultures

Tahiti, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Hawaii and Fiji were loud and proud, with some students performing tirelessly for multiple groups.

Manurewa High School Cultural Co-ordinator Caroline Bishop beamed with pride for her students who had seven groups entertaining the audience for day one.

Most of the groups had less than two weeks to prepare but their excitement shone through.

“The kids embrace it even though you know they’re tired, they’re good. The strength of the culture coming together is amazing.”

To ensure diversity across their groups this year, Bishop, who is a seasoned Cook Island dancer, hand-picked eight young women from her Cook Island group to split off into a Tahitian and a Hawaiian group.

Manurewa High School Hawaiian Group before they hit the stage. Photo/ Candice Luke

“It’s really rewarding to showcase the beautiful heritage and traditional items,” says sixteen year old Sarai Makara-Moreland.

It’s hard but at the end of the day it’s rewarding. I hope it inspires intermediate and primary students to join (Polyfest) and share their cultures.”

Crowd favourites and last year’s Diversity Stage champions, Rutherford College’s African Fusion group rocked the stage and got the crowd moving.

Favour Ukah started the group when she was Year 12 in 2016, returning as a teacher in 2019 to tutor an ethnically diverse group of girls which includes her younger sister this year.

Favour Ukah and Rutherford College African Fusion group preparing to wow the crowd. Photo/ Supplied

“I always loved Fiafia night, watching different cultural groups perform, the sense of pride in representing their culture and I was like: ‘Damn! They need to know what Congo’s all about - what Nigeria’s all about’.

“My favourite thing is getting them to let loose,” says Ukah.

When students first join the group, they are scared. But by the end, there is a huge transformation, she said.

“I want them to walk away with our ideology about ubuntu. I am because you are.

“For me its a highlight to see them form a community outside of what they would have done before.”

Day 2 programme

Day two of the festival brings another day of solid and colourful performances on the Diversity Stage.

The Pacific Island stages - Samoan, Tongan, Niuean and Cook Islands - will officially open up for competition tomorrow; with huge performances expected through to Saturday.

Those stages do, however, have speech competitions happening on each one today.

Students are speaking in their mother tongue on various topics and issues - including the importance of keeping languages alive and the effects of climate change in the Pacific region.















































