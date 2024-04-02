Tofilau Yolande Ah Chong pictured as an MC at the Pacific Music Awards in 2017. Photo / PMA

One of the Pacific community’s most well-known and loved broadcasters, Tofilau Yolande Ah Chong, has been farewelled at a funeral service in Auckland today, after a brave battle with cancer.

The 55-year-old proud Samoan has long been a trusted voice in the Pasefika media landscape for at least 20 years; having worked at the Pacific Media Network from 2004.

She was also known for her work for the betterment of Pacific and vulnerable communities and for the advancement of Pasifika youth and women.

Tofilau fronted a number of shows for PMN - including its youth station Niu FM’s gospel segment on Sunday mornings and later for the network’s 531PI breakfast show from 2009.

Her humour, big smile and infectious laughter were also things she was widely known for and appeared on a number of funny Pacific Island-themed skits and series on TVNZ’s Fresh.

A family notice posted online by brother Fa’amatuainu Wayne Poutoa, on behalf of the extended family, paid tribute to a dedicated mother and friend.

“Her passing leaves a void in our hearts that can never be filled. Tofilau was not just a mother, aunty and sister to us. She was a guiding light, a source of strength and a cherished soul whose impact will forever be felt.”

‘One of a kind’ champion of Pasifika peoples

Going hand-in-hand with her radio duties, Tofilau also established herself, over time, as one of the most sought-after master of ceremonies or hosts at various top Pacific community events and awards ceremonies - namely the annual Pacific Media Awards, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

She often showed off her bubbly personality at awards ceremonies wearing a colourful Pacific dress or ensemble with a bright sei (flower) tucked behind her ear.

Tofilau Yolande Ah Chong and fellow broadcaster John Pulu host the 2022 Pacific Music Awards. Photo / PMA

The Pacific Music Awards Trust described Tofilau in a statement as one of a kind.

“For our Pacific Music Awards, she has been with us from the start and most visibly as our MC, our host for more than half of our 20 years.

“She was an integral part of our wider PMA family and team. We are so grateful to you for all that you gave, all that you did and for your incredible support for our awards and for all our Pacific music community.”

Tofilau Yolande Ah Chong was also widely known for her humour and witty comebacks. Photo / Pacific Media Awards

In recent years, she turned her skills to serve the Pasifika community in another way; by joining health and community services organisation The Cause Collective in 2019.

The group is the only Pacific-led primary health organisation in New Zealand and has an enrolled population of over 100,000 patients in the Counties Manukau, Auckland and Waitematā districts.

The Cause Collective paid tribute to a person who was passionate about working with families in the community and specifically those in Wiri and Māngere, South Auckland, where she was linked as a neighbour team lead in the organisation’s One Love South Auckland initiative.

Another huge loss for NZ Pacific media

“[She] brought her incredible sense of humour, cultural knowledge, skills and a great desire for our generations now and in the future to excel,” The Cause Collective said.

Tofilau’s death comes just a few months after the death of another prominent Pacific journalist and fellow PMN broadcaster, Bernard ‘Bernice’ Tairea, who died in December, aged 49.

Pacific broadcast legends Tofilau Yolande Ah Chong and Bernard Tairea pictured in 2016. Photo / Pacific Music Awards

Like Tofilau, who championed the Samoan language, Tairea was known for his passion and push for te reo Cook Islands Māori.

Services for Tofilau were held at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Henderson, West Auckland, where she lived. Among the mourners were media colleagues, Pacific musicians and artists, local council members and politicians - including Labour Party deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni.

Tofilau was a dedicated daughter to the late Ulugia Iosefo and Theresa Peleise Mailei Ah Chong and is survived by her children, Fa’amatuainu Vaughn, Khayla and Xavier, Fa’amatuainu Mailei, Maddie and her grandson, Iosefo.

Vaimoana Mase is the Pasifika editor for the Herald’s Talanoa section, sharing stories from the Pacific community. She won junior reporter of the year at the then Qantas Media Awards in 2010 and picked up the best opinion writing award at the 2023 Voyager Media Awards.