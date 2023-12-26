Bernard Tairea was an inspiration for many.

Prominent Cook Islands broadcaster — labelled by many the “Voice of the Cook Islands” — Bernard (Bernice) Tairea has died aged 49.

Pacific Media Networks (PMN) Niue Language Show producer Faama Viliamu says he will miss his friend’s big smile and talented singing voice.

“Feeling very, very sad today at losing a beloved friend of many years.

“He is in a better place in the Lord’s Kingdom where resides only in peace and happiness, not to mention he will be reunited with his mum and father and other loved ones in heaven,” Vilamu says.

Tairea was born during the 1970s in Dunedin and was educated in the Cook Islands, Fiji, and Australia.

He settled back in the Cook Islands after his schooling years and began working for Telecom, local radio, Rarotongan Beach Resort & Spa, and was part of the Taakoka Dance Troupe before moving to Aotearoa in 2002.

Known for his vibrant personality as a master of ceremonies, he inspired many including nephew Kendall Browne, who let his people know on social media.

“It’s because of you that’s why I am one of the best MCs around!” Browne jokingly said.

“I will always hold you close to me and keep everything you taught me! Love you Uncle Bernard Tairea,” Browne says.

Bernard Tairea MC-ing one of his many events.

The flamboyant MC never let his guard down when speaking on stage, with countless videos online of him singing songs on the fly to impress crowds.

Tairea had a passion for radio, becoming a host on PMN’s Cook Islands Language Show, and not long after its producer.

Seumanu Te’eva Matāfai, who works for Radio Samoa, paid his respects to her friend who put the Cook Islands language at the forefront of everything he did.

“We worked in radio for almost 30 years and Pasifika Festival for close to 20 years. You were one of the most hard-working servants for the Cook Islands and Pacific communities.

“You will be missed by many whom you’ve served tirelessly. Deepest condolences to the extended family,” Seumanu says.

Tairea was part of the team that established the youth radio station NIU FM.

Responsible for brewing Pacific radio hosts such as Nickson Clark, Nate Nauer, and Jandals Tuipe’a, who are now featured on many mainstream broadcasting platforms.

One of Tairea’s main wishes was to train Pacific broadcasters to go into mainstream spaces and express their Pacific language and culture no matter what.

Apa Temata, a nurse at Auckland Hospital and close friend, says the news of his passing came while working a 12-hour shift on Christmas Eve.

“We spoke candidly after the Te Maeva Nui Awards and I wanted to acknowledge him that night for all the work, love, and commitment he gave to the community for so many years.

“His commitment to serving our iti (iwi) tangata speaks volumes in the legacy he left behind, and no one can ever compare to your humility and dedication. RIL darling,” Temata said.

Tairea will lie in Māngere, with his tangi details yet to be finalised.