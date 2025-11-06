Rosie Solouota with her parents Taini Sr Solouota and Kupa Solouota. Rosie was an infant who became permanently deaf after contracting measles. Photo / Supplied
Health authorities are working hard to stop the spread of a measles outbreak in New Zealand, with 17 cases confirmed nationwide. In May this year, through a sign-language interpreter, Niuean-Kiwi Rosie Solouota shared her story of contracting measles as a baby and becoming deaf.
“Your daughter is deaf. She’sbecome deaf because of the measles.”
They were the words that changed everything for Rosie Solouota’s parents, Kupa and Taini Sr Solouota.
Rosie had contracted measles as a baby and been taken to hospital in Wellington.
Measles can sometimes cause hearing loss in babies due to the increased risk of ear infections that can damage the middle ear structures.
It can also result in swelling of the brain in babies, damaging the auditory nerve or brain areas responsible for hearing.
Experiencing language for the first time
Rosie Solouota’s parents, from Niue, had no knowledge of sign language. They took their baby home and improvised what they called “home signs”: hand gestures and signals they used to communicate with their toddler.
When Rosie was old enough, they put her in a mainstream kindergarten and then primary school with her siblings in Porirua.
She says NZSL changed her life’s trajectory, and she hopes more Kiwis will learn it.
“NZ Sign Language is essential for me. I use it every day in my life. It’s part of who I am - it’s how I access life and a part of who I am as a person.”
New Zealand’s measles outbreak
There have been 17 cases of measles confirmed in the current outbreak, and more than 2000 close contacts identified. Several schools are under close watch.
Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that can spread easily when an infected person coughs, breathes or sneezes. Anyone can catch it, but it is most common in children and young people.
According to the World Health Organisation, being vaccinated is the best way to prevent getting sick with measles and spreading it to others.