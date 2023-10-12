Members of the New Zealand-based Tongan church and Tongan official Major Kiu Kaho (middle) in Israel. Photo / MFAT Tonga

Members of a New Zealand-based Tongan church group stuck in Israel say they have had better communications with the Tongan Government about their plight than with Kiwi officials.

Up to 54 people, both young and old, from the Connection City Church Assemblies of God branch are set to return home to New Zealand on an aircraft paid for by the Tongan Government.

Pesi Sikalu told the Herald they were hoping to fly out today.

A Tongan consulate official based in London, Major Kiu Kaho, was specifically flown to Israel in order to be with the group and to ensure their safety by travelling together with them back home.

Sikalu expressed disappointment at what she described as a lack of urgency from New Zealand officials they had been in touch with since the deadly Hamas attack over the weekend, in which hundreds were killed and thousands wounded.

“To be honest, the New Zealand government and foreign affairs have been so slow in responding and have shown such a lack of urgency when we’ve been on the phone to them.

‘Small in nation, big at heart’

“The Tongan government [has] really shown our government up and that’s so heartbreaking, given the power I know that New Zealand internationally - especially compared to the small nation Tongan is,” she said.

“Small in nation, but big at heart.”

Members of the New Zealand Tongan Ethnic Youth church group in Israel. Photo / Pesi Sikalu

Tonga’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said they had been working around the clock to ensure the safety of Tongan nationals in Israel.

A statement released on its official Facebook page said Kaho, its high commissioner based in London, arrived in Tel Aviv yesterday morning to monitor and facilitate the mission to get people back home.

“The ministry encourages that Tongans in Israel get in touch with Major Kaho or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for assistance. The Tongans are in high spirits and we are working to ensure their safe return.”

New Zealand organises flights out of Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced yesterday evening that the Government is partnering with Etihad Airways to bring home New Zealanders and other eligible passengers from Pacific countries out of Tel Aviv.

“The situation in Israel and the [Occupied Palestinian Territory] remains highly volatile. Therefore, any New Zealanders who can depart the region by other commercial airlines should do so now.

“The Government will assist New Zealanders and Pacific nationals who are having difficulty securing a commercial seat out of Tel Aviv, due to the high demand on bookings.”

There will be a limited number of seats available on the flights, which will leave Tel Aviv in the coming days and fly passengers to Abu Dhabi, where they will have to organise their own travel bookings to New Zealand.

A total of 90 people will be allowed on the initial flight.

Mahuta said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade had been in direct contact with New Zealanders and eligible travellers in the region.

Fiji Airways steps in to evacuate more than 200 Fijians

Fijian nationals on board a Fijian Airways repatriation flight out of Israel. Photo / Kelepi Abariga

“Work remains ongoing, alongside partners, on how we can support those New Zealanders having difficulty securing flights out,” she said.

“We encourage all New Zealanders in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to register on Safetravel in order to receive the most up-to-date government information and ensure all their details are accurate and up to date.”

Sikalu said they would continue to liaise with the Tongan consul from here on in, as “that seems our best bet and most effective, reliable [and] safe means out”.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Government has also moved to get more than 200 Fijian nationals and members of the Pasifika community safely out of Israel.

A Fiji Airways repatriation flight was organised by the island nation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and touched down at Nadi International Airport early yesterday morning.

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka joined members of the public to welcome civilians home.