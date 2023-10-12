A scene in the conflict zone. Photo / AP

The New Zealand Government is working with Etihad Airways to evacuate Kiwis stranded in Israel away from the war zone, with the first flight leaving Tel Aviv in the coming days.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta announced the plan today, saying the situation in the area remains “highly volatile”.

“Any New Zealanders who can depart the region by other commercial airlines should do so now,” Mahuta said.

People will be able to find information on how to register for one of the flights on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ SafeTravel website.

About 90 people will be on the first flight, a spokesperson for the minister told NZME.

“There is only a limited number of seats we can secure at any given time,” Mahuta said.

“So it is important that those wishing to leave, who already have commercial bookings, do not forgo those tickets for these flights because there is no guarantee a seat can be assigned.

“The Government will assist New Zealanders and Pacific island nationals who are having difficulty securing a commercial seat out of Tel Aviv, due to the high demand of bookings.”

Mahuta said the first flight will depart from Tel Aviv and arrive in Abu Dhabi, where passengers will be responsible for travelling further.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is in direct contact with those New Zealanders and eligible travellers in the region. Work remains ongoing, alongside partners, on how we can support those New Zealanders having difficulty securing flights out.

“We encourage all New Zealanders in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to register on Safetravel in order to receive the most up to date government information, and ensure all their details are accurate and up to date,” Mahuta said.