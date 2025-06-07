Raised in Māngere, South Auckland, the 38-year-old’s career has soared since he started singing with his brother Amitai Pati and cousin Moses Mackay as part of thecharming trio Sol3 Mio, in 2012.
Pati’s life now sees him travelling regularly to perform in international operas - in Paris, London, Vienna, Barcelona, Munich, Chicago and currently San Francisco, where he is performing as Rodolfo in Puccini’s La Bohème.
The weight loss has taken him about two years, as he also had to be mindful about how it would affect his voice, he said.
A marriage of equals
Asked about his wife, Pati jokes: “She’s alright.
”She’s helped me a lot. You know what? She’s kept me humble, man.
“She keeps me real grounded and it’s needed. It’s absolutely needed, because Lord knows that there have been moments when I’m like: ‘I’m at the top of the game’. And then she comes up and she says: ‘Nah, actually that wasn’t as good as you thought,” he laughs.
“She’s just real and I think you need a real one by your side to understand when to celebrate, but also be accepting of all your faults.”
The couple is due to perform on stage together - in Romeo and Juliet - in 2027.
Fitter, stronger and happier
When Pati started to lose weight, he had to take advice on protecting his voice through the process.
“You can’t lose weight so fast in opera because your voice changes so much. I had to lose weight slowly and just keep checking in on the voice.
“Now on stage, I’m not sweating buckets anymore. I can actually act and be part of it.”
Pati now regularly trains at the gym and has found with new strength and muscles, new parts of his voice have been activated.
“If you’re a bigger person, you’ve got lots of weight to ground your voice naturally. You don’t have to try much to support the voice.
“But now going to the gym, activating other muscles, it brings out a different sound, strength and power in the voice and luckily, because it’s been so slow, the transition has been seamless.
Pati said life was a lot happier now that he is more active and simple things such as going for a walk without getting sore feet had been huge wins for him.
“The last time I was 135kg, I was like, 11,” he laughs.
“For me, it was the tiny wins. I can walk, now, to the store. I can walk to work and not have sore feet. I can get up and not have sore knees. I can walk up the staircase without breaking out a sweat.
As for the future, he is fully booked out for the next two to three years - something that is not uncommon in the opera world, he says.
And despite others often suggesting that he is now at the top of his game, he is certain there is still more he can achieve on the international stage - including a dream to perform in his motherland Samoa one day, with a full orchestra.
“I feel I’ve still got rungs to climb on this ladder.”