Concert Review: Sol3 Mio, Spark Arena

Pene Pati, Amitai Pati and Moses Mackay of Sol3 Mio perform at Spark Arena on March 30, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Sol3 Mio were blessed with a healthy crowd in the Spark Arena last night and rightfully so, because if there is one thing Moses Mackay, Amitai Pati and Pene Pati know how to do, it's please a crowd.

After following Mackay's journey on The Bachelor for the previous month it was a rather intimate experience to see him perform to an audience of about 6000 people. It connected all the dots. This man, this passionate, talented, romantic man, is one of great poise and although he may have gone on The Bachelor for love, it was very clear that his first love is, and will always be, singing.

Sol3 Mio, filled the entire arena with an atmosphere of passion and utter admiration for classical music so if like me, you had never dabbled in that world before, it didn't matter, you were welcomed with open arms.

The crowd screamed as the trio made their way onto the stage. The explosive applause was met with an even more explosive performance of I See Fire a cover of Ed Sheeran's popular song composed for Peter Jackson's The Hobbit movie. Mackay joked how he'd always wanted to start a concert with the Lord of the Rings and finally, he had.

Mamma, an original by the group, was their third song for the night and the crowd were applauding before the trio had the chance to sing their final note. It was a recurring trend throughout their two-hour performance.

While Sol3 Mio mainly sang to the crowd there were moments when their eyes sparkled and they appeared to go off in trances, to another world almost. It was truly beautiful to witness.

Moses Mackay currently stars in The Bachelor NZ. Photo / Getty Images

Pene Pati proved to be the comedian of the night, hilariously making jokes to Mackay about being on The Bachelor, making mating calls (one of which was reciprocated by an audience member), and even KFC, to get the crowd laughing.

Rising opera star Tayla Alexander was their first musical guest. She sang a beautiful duet of The Prayer with Amatai. The performance had me beat, it was so romantic and yet completely platonic, proving just how intimate music can be.

Embers of Fire was another stand out, an original written by Mackay during lockdown last year. There was an overwhelming sense of emotion as he sang, both from the energy he projected and the ability to relate to what he was feeling at the time it was written. The crowd went absolutely wild.

Pop singer Anderson Rocio beautifully dueted Homeland, earning a very passionate response but it was hard not to love it when there was so much unity and mutual respect in their performance.

Mackay sprinkled a couple "shakazoo's" throughout the concert and if you've watched the Bachelor you'll know it means he is absolutely ecstatic about something. A perfect summary of the night.

A third surprise performer,12-year-old Jazz, wowed everyone with her incredible voice, receiving a standing ovation - but she was not the only one. After what was meant to be a grand finale the crowd demanded an encore, which Sol3 Mio simply could not say no to despite their instruments already being packed up.

The concert ended on a beautiful note with the crowd shining their torches in a wave of admiration and bliss.

So thank you, Sol3 Mio for one of the best Tuesday nights of my life.