In pictures: Thousands turn out for Auckland’s Pasifika Festival

RNZ
The Cook Islands corner at Auckland Pasifika Festival featured teams from throughout Aotearoa, including some performers who had travelled from the Cook Islands. Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton

By RNZ

Thousands of people have turned up for this year’s Auckland Pasifika Festival, to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the Pacific.

Auckland is the largest hub of Pasifika people in Aotearoa with 11 Pacific Island nations represented at the festival at Western Springs through cultural and contemporary performances, arts and crafts displays and delicious local delicacies.

Performers told RNZ this was an incredible opportunity for them to celebrate their cultures with their brothers and sisters across the Pacific.

A number of MPs, including Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, have been spotted exploring the various villages.

The family-friendly event finishes tomorrow.

Here are some images from RNZ reporters at the festival.

Cook Islands performers. Photo / RNZ/ Tiana Haxton
Dancers from the Cook Islands. Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
The Vaitupu Community represented Tuvalu. Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
Fijian youth exude pride for their Melanesian heritage. Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
A group of Tokelaun ladies share the stage with a young one who has expressed great interest in her cultural dance practices. Photo / RNZ / Tiana Haxton
Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (centre) with Health Minister Shane Reti (right). Photo / RNZ/Felix Walton
A girl shows her Samoan flag to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
Niuean performers. Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo / RNZ/Felix Walton
Labour MP Jenny Salesa with Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
Crowds at the Pasifika Festival. Photo / RNZ / Tiana Haxton
The Vaitupu Community. Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
A Tahitian performing arts group demonstrates how cultural dance can be enjoyed by all ages. Photo / RNZ
Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
A young Kiribati duo graces the stage, sharing their traditional dance forms with a crowd of thousands. Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
Niuean youth dominated the stage as the future keepers of their country's culture. Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
Photo / RNZ/Tiana Haxton
- RNZ

