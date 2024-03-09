In pictures: Thousands turn out for Auckland’s Pasifika Festival

By RNZ
Thousands of people have turned up for this year’s Auckland Pasifika Festival, to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the Pacific.
Auckland is the largest hub of Pasifika people in Aotearoa with 11 Pacific Island nations represented at the festival at Western Springs through cultural and contemporary performances, arts and crafts displays and delicious local delicacies.
Performers told RNZ this was an incredible opportunity for them to celebrate their cultures with their brothers and sisters across the Pacific.
A number of MPs, including Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, have been spotted exploring the various villages.
The family-friendly event finishes tomorrow.
Here are some images from RNZ reporters at the festival.
- RNZ