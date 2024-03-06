Pasifika Festival is taking place this weekend at Western Springs Park. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The annual Pasifika Festival returns to Western Springs this weekend, from March 9-10 and among all the pan-cultural performances and celebration of culture, the event offers an unparalleled taste of Pacific cuisine. Here’s what to try.

On March 9-10, Tāmaki Makaurau is all geared up again to host the world’s grandest celebration of Pacific diversity — the Auckland Pasifika Festival. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Western Springs Park, this annual extravaganza promises a weekend brimming with cultural vitality, including the all-important Pacific culinary offerings.

“Food brings whānau and friends together and is at the heart of the Pacific’s unique customs and identity,” says Jep Savali, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited group manager, major events.

More than 300,000 Pacific residents call Tāmaki Makaurau home, helping to shape Auckland’s unique identity as the Polynesian capital of the world. The festival serves as a dynamic platform where Pacific culture comes to life via live performances, music arts and crafts, sporting displays and, of course, tantalising cuisine.

Performances are a highlight of the Pasifika festival.

Across eight vibrant villages representing 11 Pacific Island nations, local and international visitors can enjoy a diverse selection of delicious things from Aotearoa, the Cook Islands, Hawai’i, Fiji, Tokelau, Niue, Samoa and Tonga.

“There will be more than 20 food retailers serving the very best of what the vibrant Pacific culinary community has to offer,” says Savali. “Get ready to try something new, enjoy old favourites and experience the magic and tradition of Oceania Moana.”

Here we highlight some deliciousness we’ll be making a beeline for:

What food to try this weekend at Pasifika Festival

Otai

You’ll find this in nearly every village at the festival. A fresh fruit smoothie originating from Tonga and made from watermelon, there are variations including any variety of pulped tropical fruit such as coconut, watermelon, mango and pineapple. All delicious.

Chopsuey (or sapasui in Samoan)

A ubiquitous dish, which needs to go on the “must-eat” list. While there are variations among nations (and families), the basic ingredients are vermicelli, meat (often beef) and mixed veg, flavoured with mushroom soy sauce. A firm favourite.

Cook Island mainese

A potato salad, coloured pink from the addition of beetroot, served with lots of mayonnaise and grated boiled egg. Filling and satisfying.

Niuean takihi

In the Niue village, we’re headed straight for the takihi, a baked dish made from taro, coconut cream and pawpaw.

Raw fish

Most nations have a version of raw fish, Fiji has kokoda, Samoan oka, Cook Islands’ ika mata, and Tongan ota ika — similar to a ceviche but with the addition of coconut milk. Divine.

Panipopo

A classic Samoan dish of bread buns soaked in sweet, velvety coconut cream.

Poke

This traditional Cook Islands recipe is commonly made with bananas thickened with arrowroot and sweetened with sugar that’s baked and served in coconut milk. You can also get pumpkin and pawpaw versions and it’s sometimes served as a side dish to a main meal. Though it makes a great dessert.

And we haven’t even scratched the surface; you’ll also find traditional earth oven fare — hangi, umu and Hawaiian kalua — pineapple pie, curry and rice, doughnuts, fritters, barbecue rolls and so much more. Bring your appetite to Western Springs March 9-10 for an exciting cultural celebration unique to this part of the world and Aotearoa.

Pasfika Festival is on Saturday, March 9 from 9am to 6pm and Sunday, March 10 from 10am to 4pm, at Western Springs Park in Auckland. Head to aucklandnz.com/pasifika for all the details.