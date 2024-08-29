Leauga Jerry Leauga (left), Ta'avao Kelemete and their uncle Fa'aofo Uili Fa'aofo were all killed in a crash in Ramarama on Monday afternoon.

In the Bay of Plenty last night, RSE teams from around the region and from different horticulture companies arrived to share in their grief at the sudden loss of their friends.

There are nine Pacific Island nations signed up to the RSE scheme, which has been going for about 17 years and allows workers to travel to New Zealand to work at orchards and vineyards around the country - including in Hawke’s Bay, Marlborough and the Bay of Plenty.

Those countries are: Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Nauru and the Solomon Islands.

For many of those who travel from the Pacific, it is their first time living outside their home country and they leave behind families who very much depend on the income they earn here. Because their families are there, the workers tend to form close brotherly bonds within their respective workplaces in Aotearoa.

Images and video footage shared on Facebook show poignant scenes of the workers - many still in their work uniforms and boots - seated on chairs and on the floor, as the hall fills up quickly.

Pacific Island RSE workers, many of them from Samoa, gathered to remember their fallen colleagues. Photo / Sooupu RSE Samoa

At one point, the lights are turned off and those with candles hold them up as an old Samoan hymn is sung: Afio mai ia, Iesu e - a hymn calling on Jesus Christ to be among them and declaring that He is their only hope.

Many of the young men seated cross-legged at the front have their eyes closed as they sing the words loudly. The song is later repeated when the lights are back on and as the camera sweeps across the masses, it is an emotional sight and sound to hear.

Prayers were said and a number of speakers from the various companies who take part in the RSE scheme also took to the stage to share some words of comfort.

It is understood a similar memorial service is being organised by members of the Samoan community in Auckland, to remember the three men killed and also give the community the chance to express their grief.

Meanwhile, a Givealittle fundraising page set up to help the families of the men killed has received just over $51,000 in donations from generous Kiwis from around the country, as of 2pm.

