Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Talanoa

Family of fashion designer Afa Ah Loo call for justice after fatal US shooting

Vaimoana Mase
By
Pasifika Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Afa Ah Loo pictured with wife Laura and children Vera and Isaac enjoying a visit to Santa.

Afa Ah Loo pictured with wife Laura and children Vera and Isaac enjoying a visit to Santa.

The family of renowned Samoan fashion designer Afa Ah Loo are calling for justice for their brother, son, husband and father after he was fatally shot while at a protest in the United States.

The 39-year-old, known for his Pasifika-inspired designs, was attending an anti-Trump “No Kings” protest in Salt

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Talanoa

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Talanoa