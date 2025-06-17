Salt Lake City Police are heading investigations into the circumstances surrounding Ah Loo’s death. The designer was accidentally struck after two people shot at a man allegedly armed with a rifle.
Herman described the family’s heartbreak.
“We are all devastated. A person’s life – you only get it once. It’s hard. We never got to say goodbye.
“The person who shot Afa – we don’t have much to say about that. The investigation is in the hands of the police now.
“But all we want is that justice is served, for Afa, his wife and children and us, his family.”
The celebrated fashion designer, who was the first Samoan to appear on the US hit show Project Runway, and his wife Laura often travelled to New Zealand and stayed with his brother and family in South Auckland.
“Whenever he had a fashion show or anything like that, they’d come and stay with us.
“He’s my kids’ favourite uncle – always calling them and joking and they joked back.”
Herman said US-based relatives had rushed to support Afa’s wife and children after the news broke.
“Afa is the only one of us who took up sewing, like our mum.
“Growing up, he was always very curious. Whatever the old lady made... when she left the room, you’d see him sitting at the sewing machine, giving it a go.
“That’s how his passion started. He made clothes at home and carried it on to high school in home economics.”
Herman said as Afa’s passion grew and he started to thrive in the local Samoan and later international fashion industry, it became a huge source of pride for their aiga.
“We were so proud of him. He was putting our last name out there and I was proud to tell people that was my little brother.”
As the years went by and Afa and his family established a life in Utah, he continued to be the main breadwinner for his family in the islands, regularly sending money or organising weekly groceries to support their mum.