Foreign Minister Winston Peters, centre, with then Samoan Environment Minister Faumuina Tiatia Liuga, left, and Erima Henare after being honoured with a chiefly title, in Samoa on July 13, 2007. NZPA Photo / Maggie Tait

Almost 17 years ago, the then Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters arrived in a small Samoan village while on official government business - only to be welcomed as a son.

He was caught unawares when the village of Gautavai, on the big island of Savai’i, decided to bestow him with a high chief title - Vaovasamanaia. Women from the village dressed him up before the ceremony, wrapping a traditional fine mat around him and placing a sequined band onto his head.

They effectively claimed him as their own.

The same thing happened last week when Peters - Foreign Minister yet again - and Pacific People’s and Health Minister Dr Shane Reti travelled to three Pacific Island countries for this year’s Pacific Mission tour.

In Tonga, Deputy PM Samiu Vaipulu said Peters was no stranger to Tonga, saying: “He has probably visited as many times as any Tongan living in Auckland.”

In Rarotonga, Peters - also known as Uncle Winston in these parts - was welcomed to his “second home” by Cook Islands officials. New Zealand was later referred to as a “big brother” and Reti also received the same homecoming sentiments.

On their last stop in Samoa, everyone referred to Peters by his Samoan matai name, not his palagi name, and PM Fiame Naomi welcomed him as an old friend of Samoa. She even took off her own ula fala (pandanus necklace), traditionally worn by chiefs, and draped it around Peters’ neck as a sign of respect.

That is the island way, of course: humility and fa’aaloalo - respect.

Despite any misgivings or perceived attitudes against Peters - as seen at Waitangi just a day before the trip - he is very much loved and well-respected in the Pacific.

He has been here before, countless times. He has been a good friend to the Pacific region, the country leaders say. Even his banter is very similar to island humour - the kind of mocking that comes from that one uncle that if you didn’t know he loved you, you’d be hurt.

In his speeches, Peters acknowledged New Zealand’s connection to Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa (the Pacific Ocean) and her people - and the connection with Māori.

Reti, whose name changed to “Shane Jones” so many times we lost count, largely stayed a few steps behind Peters, seemingly allowing the elder of the pair to take charge. Again - as is the island way.

Several big funding announcements were made by the Kiwis that will help address some of the key issues Tonga, Rarotonga, Samoa and the wider Pacific region see as important - namely health, education and climate change.

Climate change is the big one, of course, causing a very real threat in the region and particularly low-lying nations such as Tuvalu and Tokelau.

There are other countries making moves in the Pacific region - namely China, the US, the UK and Australia. But there is just something about Aotearoa that arguably connects with the Pacific motherlands on a deeper level.

Something Peters said last week explains New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific perfectly.

When asked about his chief title he referred to it as something biblical: “I was a stranger and they took me in.”