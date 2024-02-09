Woolworths scrambles to close new rewards programme loophole, GPs forced to lift their fees as funding fails to keep up with costs and the Supreme Court hears Donald Trump’s ballot case in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

In Samoa, Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is not referred to by his palagi name, but by the chief title he was bestowed almost 20 years ago - Vaovasamanaia.

That special connection to Samoa seems fitting as he returns for the first time since he took up the portfolio in the new coalition Government. However, it is not the first time he has been in the Pacific country as the Foreign Affairs Minister of New Zealand.

In 2007, a markedly younger Peters arrived on the island of Savaii and was sprung a surprise chief bestowal from the village of Gautavai.

Samoa’s then minister for environment and natural resources Faumuina Tiatia Liuga, from Gautavai, organised the title - considered a prestigious honour in Samoan families and villages.

‘I was a stranger and they took me in’

That honour is particularly special when the matai title is given to someone who is not Samoan.

Asked at a press conference this morning whether he felt a special obligation and sense of responsibility to Samoa, given his status as a matai, he smiled.

“It’s in the Good Book - about my title,” he said, referring to the Bible.

“I was a stranger and they took me in.”

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters & Samoa’s Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa signed a renewed Statement of Partnership in Apia today, reaffirming the unique bond between the two countries.



A new kind of partnership agreement has been signed between Samoa and New Zealand, with the aim of working together to address issues including climate change, human and economic development and security.

Peters met with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa in the island nation’s capital city of Apia today, where he turned up to the subsequent press conference wearing a brown ula fala (pandanus necklace) gifted to him by Fiame.

New Pacific People’s Minister Dr Shane Reti was also present.

“New Zealand and Samoa are like-minded countries who share a very warm and close relationship. We enjoy close co-operation on bilateral, regional and global issues,” Peters said.

He said the Statement of Partnership sets out priority areas for that co-operation over the next four years.

The five main areas featured in the Statement of Partnership are: Partnership (acknowledging the close and historical ties between Samoa and New Zealand), security (working towards a safer Pacific community), empowering communities (supporting people-to-people links and improved public services for health, education and governance), building climate resilience and inspiring growth (fostering regional trade and resilient economies).

“As well as outlining our intent to work together on issues of mutual interest such as climate change, human and economic development and responding to an increasingly complex security environment, the Statement also reiterates New Zealand’s commitment to support Samoa to deliver a successful Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting [CHOGM] later this year.”

The CHOGM meeting is set to be the biggest international event to be held in a Pacific Island country. King Charles is among those due to be in Samoa for the meeting in October.

However, it is not yet known whether those plans may have changed at this stage, given his recent cancer diagnosis.

Ministers Peters and Reti are due to meet with former Samoan PM and leader of the HRPP opposition party Tuilaepa Malilegaoi this afternoon, ahead of a tour at the National University of Samoa.