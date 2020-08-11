McDonald Real Estate Stratford football teams had an enjoyable weekend of matches, with most teams enjoying success in their fixtures.

The under 15 side drew 3-all with Sacred Heart with a rematch next weekend. The under 18 team were victorious against Francis Douglas, taking a 8-3 win.

The division one team had a bye but the division two side notched their first win of the season in a convincing 5-1 game against Hāwera.

Man of the match was Jamie Pretty for an all round improved performance and two good goals, with honorable mentions to Paul Bright and Dale Harris.

The Tungsten Legal women took on Woodleigh at home and scored three goals to claim 3 points. It was a Burroughs Hattrick that stole the show.

Grace Burroughs, who came out of goal scored two and Player of the Day Hannah Burroughs scored one goal. Woodleigh scored one in reply. The Stratford team won the match, 3-1.