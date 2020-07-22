The McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC football club enjoyed plenty of success this weekend with all sides back in action.

The tone for the weekend was set by the Under 15s side who visited Inglewood and came away with the win against a quality side.

The lead changed hands several times but the final score was 4-3 to Stratford with stand out performances from Marcus Ranford, Cacia Triggs and Conor Dew who scored three goals.

The Under 18s side rebounded from a couple of tough results to put away Francis Douglas Cardinals 8-1.

The McDonald Real Estate division one team played against Ranger Oddbodz. The final score was 3-2. Man of the match was Jeremy Radich for his workrate and two valuable goals.

The division two team faced league leaders Kaitake.

The final score was 4-0 to Kaitake, with man of the match plaudits to Tony Salisbury for workrate, Kyle Cook for a good return to the gloves and Brody Savage for continued quality.

The final match of the weekend saw the Tungsten Legal Women against Woodleigh.

It was a great team effort with everybody involved, doing their role for the benefit of the team.

It also saw Stratford break their goal drought with Yvette Atkinson converting good pressure midway through the first half.

The final score was 2-1 to Stratford, with Player of the day awarded to Cacia Triggs.