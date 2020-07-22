The CMK Stratford Flyers had a busy weekend at the 2020 Swimming Taranaki Short Course Winter Champs.

The team swam well, with many personal best times achieved very early in the season.

Stratford Records :

Dylan Kowalewski 12-13 years: 100m medley, 200m freestyle and 100m freestyle.

Anahera Martin 12-13 years: 50m butterfly and 100m butterfly.

Jayda Hancock 12-13 years: 50m breaststroke and 100 breaststroke.

Eva McGeoch 12-13 years: 200m medley and 400m medley.

Jaiah Otene 9 and under: 100m backstroke and 100m breaststroke.

Medals:

Jayda Hancock 13-14 years: Gold 200m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, silver 400m medley and bronze 50m breaststroke.

Dylan Kowalewski 13-14 years: Gold 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m medley, 100m freestyle and silver 100m medley.

Anahera Marton 11-12 years: Gold 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle, silver 100m medley and 200m backstroke.

Libby Keenan 10 and under: Gold 100m medley, 50m backstroke, 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m medley, 100m butterfly, 200m backstroke and 100m freestyle.

Eva McGeoch 13-14 years: Gold 400m medley, silver 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 200m medley, 400m freestyle, bronze 100m medley and 200m breaststroke.

Alina Zabel 15 and over: Silver 200m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke and bronze 100m breaststroke.

Camryn Austin 11-12 years: Gold 100m breaststroke and silver 50m breaststroke.

Samara Agent 13-14 years: Bronze 50m backstroke.

Heidi Sextus 13-14 years: Bronze 200m freestyle.

Tavish Graham 13-14 years: Silver 10om backstroke and 200m backstroke.

Payton Kolevski 10 and under: Bronze 50m backstroke and 100m freestyle.

Madi Mattock 13-14 years: Silver 200m breaststroke and bronze 100m breaststroke.

Jaiah Otene 10 and under: Bronze 100m breaststroke.

Cooper Riddick 11-12 years: Silver 100m breaststroke.

Cody Smith 11-12 years: Bronze 100m backstroke and 100m breaststroke.

Isabelle Wightman 13-14 years: Bronze 400m freestyle.

Richie Hughson How 15 and over: Bronze 100m backstroke.

Finalists:

Kobey Agent, Meg Baldock, Ryan Drummond, Meila Gwiazdzinski, Lexi Hancock, Madeline Hobo, Bella Keenan, Millah Keller, Anina Loveridge, Xanthe Maketoni, Ashley Mattock, Tobias Ogle, Brooklyn Read, Tyler Riddick, Bailee Robertson, Ben Sextus.

Personal best times were achieved by the finalists and Aaliyah Anaha, Troy Erkes, Rylee McClung, Rachel Read, Gemma Wickstead.