Strathmore Golf report:

Strathmore Golf Club has four members with life membership.

Greg Wood is a new life member, alongside Morrie Mills, Laureen Baldock and Neil Smillie.

Greg has done a range of voluntary work for the club, including being a member of the committee, greenkeeper and repairs and maintenance, with the help of other club members.

Since reopening, Strathmore Golf have had plenty of sporting action.

On the first golf day, following the alert level 4 lockdown, a club shoot out was held.

Shane Jury won the shoot out.

Shane says he was excited about his win. He is the final for the Intermediate club champs.

Stratford Avon FMG Winter Short Mat Bowls report:

On Saturday, June 28, an afternoon session of bowls took place after the Stratford Avon Bowling Club AGM was held in the morning.

Pairs were played with the team of Iain Parker and Cybil Homann winning with Royce Eaves and Rex Dyason receiving runners-up.

There will be no short mat bowls next week due to the clubrooms being used for the Taranaki Umpires and Coaches AGMs.

At the Stratford Avon Bowling Club AGM many new faces were welcomed to executive positions as some long-serving incumbents chose to take a well-earned break.

The club committee is Alice Gooch, Cheryl Sherning, Rex Dyason, John Sextus, Ross Hiles-Smith.

The president is Rex Hodgetss, vice president is Brian Pearce. The secretary is Janet Ravji and John Forde is treasurer.