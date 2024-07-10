Also joining the squad are four capped payers who have contracts for 2024. They are Spotswood United loose forward Arese Poliko and utility back Ethan Reti, New Plymouth Old Boys lock Jackson Morgan and Clifton outside back Josh Setu.
Barnes said the demands of All Black selections were a crucial part of the season planning.
“The selection of the All Blacks side for the Rugby Championship will have significant implications for our contracted players, particularly the availability of Josh Lord and Stephen Perofeta. Their selection will have an impact on the squad balance, and we will adjust accordingly once the new All Blacks squad is known.
“Navigating the challenges posed by All Black selections requires careful management and strategic depth. We have a robust squad that allows us to adapt and maintain a high level of performance regardless of player availability. The additional players stepping up from our pathways ensure we have the necessary cover and talent to compete at the highest level.”
Nathanial Peters and Brad Kooman are awaiting specialist injury assessment regarding their availability for the 2024 season.
Full squad: Outside backs: Kini Naholo, Josh Setu, Stephen Perofeta, Vereneki Tikoisolomone, Brad Kooman, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Obey Samate. Midfield: Daniel Rona, Brayton Northcott-Hill, Jordie Barrett, Meihana Grindlay. First five-eighths: Josh Jacomb, Jayson Potroz, Beauden Barrett, Ethan Reti. Halfbacks: Logan Crowley, Adam Lennox, Leone Nawai. Loose forwards: Hemopo Cunningham, Scott Jury, Michael Loft, Kaylum Boshier, Arese Poliko. Locks: Josh Lord, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Tom Franklin, Fiti Sa, Jesse Parete, Jackson Morgan. Hookers: Ricky Riccitelli, Bradley Slater, JJ Pokai. Props: Jared Proffit, Mitchell O’Neill, Reuben O’Neill, Michael Bent, Perry Lawrence.