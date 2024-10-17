Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Whiria Taranaki weaving symposium celebrates Māori artistry in Hāwera

Stratford Press
3 mins to read
Bonita Bingham, of Ngāruahine and Te Atiawa, pictured with artwork she created for a previous event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Bonita Bingham, of Ngāruahine and Te Atiawa, pictured with artwork she created for a previous event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A celebration of Māori weaving in Te Hāwera at Labour weekend is calling kairaranga (weavers) from throughout New Zealand back home.

Whiria Taranaki, the first weaving symposium of its kind, is designed for Taranaki weavers who belong to one of the iwi around the maunga or who live in Taranaki.

Hosted by Toi o Taranaki Ki Te Tonga, a Taranaki-wide collective of Māori artists, Whiria Taranaki was an opportunity to create, connect, collaborate and celebrate all that Māori weaving materials and techniques are and can be, collective chairwoman Bonita Bigham said.

“It doesn’t matter what whakapapa you have, Māori or not or which level of weaving you are at, beginner or expert – this event is for everyone and anyone passionate about raranga (weaving).”

Whiria Taranaki has been supported with funding from Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage as part of a Toi o Taranaki Ki Te Tonga three-year project. Bigham said there had also been lots of interest in the limited spaces from Kairaranga Taranaki.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We are very fortunate to have internationally renowned experts like Veranora Hetet and Matthew McIntyre-Wilson, both with Taranaki connections, coming to share their expertise with us, joining with our local raranga legends. Also presenting are Ruth Port and Mandy Sunlight who were part of the team that studied and replicated Te Rā, the only known remaining Māori sail in existence.”

Bingham, of Ngāruahine and Te Atiawa, said Trudi Taepa from Puke Ariki will bring precious taonga and kairaranga from Muriwai in Te Tairāwhiti, custodians of the fabled Rene Orchiston harakeke collection.

Bonita said the symposium has also attracted weavers from Hawaii, where she is based while on a Fulbright research scholarship.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Six Kanaka Māoli (native Hawaiian) weavers will also be attending, including Marques Hanalei Marzan and Bill Keoua Nelsen, both internationally recognised artists.

“Coming with Hanalei and Keoua are Aunty Lorna, Sarah, Gina and Leialoha from Keanahala, a community-based weaving ohana (family) that has welcomed and embraced me.”

It was hoped the opportunity to visit Aotearoa, some for the first time, and connect with Taranaki weavers would lead to future interactions and reciprocal visits with Keanahala to reinforce the cultural connections, Bingham said.

She said apart from seeing the weaving during the open days, there would be a kākahu toi wearable arts celebration and presentations from the guests.

“These open days are the opportunity for our people to come and watch, talk and listen to kairaranga as they work on their projects to see masters at work and to hear their stories. That kind of experience doesn’t present itself very often.”

The Details

What: Whira Taranaki weaving symposium

When: Saturday, October 26 to Monday, October 28

Where: TSB Hub, Camberwell Rd, Hāwera

More information: email whiriataranaki23@gmail.com for registration forms and information packs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press