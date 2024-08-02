Advertisement
Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint racing into Central Taranaki

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
Two-time champion Brent Sellens will be back to defend his title at the 2024 Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint. Photo / Helen Cameron

The Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint is racing into town this weekend.

Event secretary Helen Cameron said she’s expecting competitors from across the North Island, with people travelling from Auckland, Fielding, Hamilton and across Taranaki to compete.

“Entries are steadily coming in. There will be all sorts of cars racing, from Fiats and Toyotas to Mustangs.”

Now in its 34th year, the event takes competitors on a 1km circuit through the industrial area of Stratford. The cars will compete two laps, racing through Warwick Rd and Orlando, Cordelia and Romeo streets.

Defending champion Brent Sellens, from Fielding, will be back in town to defend his title.

“He has won it for the past two years so he’ll be looking to make a hat-trick.”

Cameron said there will be plenty of racing action in Taranaki over the weekend; the Taranaki Car Club is hosting the Tariki Road North Hillclimb on Saturday and the Westend Stratford Street Sprints on Sunday.

“Taranaki will be the place to be that weekend.”

She said a sausage sizzle by the Taranaki R.A.T.S (Riders Against Teen Suicide) will ensure everyone is well-fed on the day.

“This will be a fundraiser for them. They’ll also collect the gate entry on the day as well.”

The event also serves as a training opportunity for the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade.

“They fill up the barriers with water for us.”

While Cameron understands everyone wants to be as close to the action as possible, she said it’s important to listen.

“It’s all about making sure everyone is safe.”

The details:

What: Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint.

When: Sunday, August 11. Racing starts at 10am.

Where: Spectator entry on Orlando, Cordelia and Ariel streets.

Cost: gold coin entry.






