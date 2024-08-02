“He has won it for the past two years so he’ll be looking to make a hat-trick.”

Cameron said there will be plenty of racing action in Taranaki over the weekend; the Taranaki Car Club is hosting the Tariki Road North Hillclimb on Saturday and the Westend Stratford Street Sprints on Sunday.

“Taranaki will be the place to be that weekend.”

She said a sausage sizzle by the Taranaki R.A.T.S (Riders Against Teen Suicide) will ensure everyone is well-fed on the day.

“This will be a fundraiser for them. They’ll also collect the gate entry on the day as well.”

The event also serves as a training opportunity for the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade.

“They fill up the barriers with water for us.”

While Cameron understands everyone wants to be as close to the action as possible, she said it’s important to listen.

“It’s all about making sure everyone is safe.”

The details:

What: Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint.

When: Sunday, August 11. Racing starts at 10am.

Where: Spectator entry on Orlando, Cordelia and Ariel streets.

Cost: gold coin entry.
























