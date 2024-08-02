The Westend Hire Stratford Street Sprint is racing into town this weekend.
Event secretary Helen Cameron said she’s expecting competitors from across the North Island, with people travelling from Auckland, Fielding, Hamilton and across Taranaki to compete.
“Entries are steadily coming in. There will be all sorts of cars racing, from Fiats and Toyotas to Mustangs.”
Now in its 34th year, the event takes competitors on a 1km circuit through the industrial area of Stratford. The cars will compete two laps, racing through Warwick Rd and Orlando, Cordelia and Romeo streets.
Defending champion Brent Sellens, from Fielding, will be back in town to defend his title.