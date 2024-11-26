Ruby Whitham and mother Tineke Swete discuss the donation of her hair with HQ Hairdressing's Cheryl Findlay.

An 11-year-old from Waitara is planning to shave her head to raise funds for the Taranaki Health Foundation and Taranaki Cancer Centre.

Ruby Whitham has been growing her hair with the aim of donating it for the purpose of creating wigs for children going through the treatment process for cancer.

After seeing the Primo Fund-Razor earlier in the year, through which almost $23,000 was raised for the Taranaki Health Foundation, Ruby and her mother Tineke Swete decided to raise money for the Taranaki Cancer Centre at the same time. Ruby is aiming to raise $1000.

Ruby said she is motivated by a deep desire to help other children undergoing cancer treatment.

“I wanted to help children my age who have lost their hair because of cancer. My poppa died in 2020 and I miss him very much, so I am doing this for him too.”