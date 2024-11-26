Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Waitara girl aims to raise $1000 for Taranaki Cancer Centre

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Ruby Whitham and mother Tineke Swete discuss the donation of her hair with HQ Hairdressing's Cheryl Findlay.

Ruby Whitham and mother Tineke Swete discuss the donation of her hair with HQ Hairdressing's Cheryl Findlay.

An 11-year-old from Waitara is planning to shave her head to raise funds for the Taranaki Health Foundation and Taranaki Cancer Centre.

Ruby Whitham has been growing her hair with the aim of donating it for the purpose of creating wigs for children going through the treatment process for cancer.

After seeing the Primo Fund-Razor earlier in the year, through which almost $23,000 was raised for the Taranaki Health Foundation, Ruby and her mother Tineke Swete decided to raise money for the Taranaki Cancer Centre at the same time. Ruby is aiming to raise $1000.

Ruby said she is motivated by a deep desire to help other children undergoing cancer treatment.

“I wanted to help children my age who have lost their hair because of cancer. My poppa died in 2020 and I miss him very much, so I am doing this for him too.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Ruby Whitham has been growing her hair so she can donate it to children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment and raise money for the Taranaki Cancer Centre.
Ruby Whitham has been growing her hair so she can donate it to children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment and raise money for the Taranaki Cancer Centre.

The Taranaki Cancer Centre, currently under construction at Taranaki Base Hospital and set to open in 2025, will be a stand-alone unit that provides a range of cancer treatments under one roof.

This includes a linear accelerator that will provide radiotherapy treatment for those who need it without them having to travel to Palmerston North Regional Hospital for treatment.

This will reduce the reliance on Palmerston North, with most of the radiotherapy treatment for the region being provided locally.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Taranaki Health Foundation general manager Adrian Sole said they are fundraising to provide enhancements to the Taranaki Cancer Centre that will improve patient and carer wellbeing. They have already found sponsors for the 10 chemotherapy chairs, eight consultation rooms and a whānau room.

“The community support for the Taranaki Cancer Centre has been incredible. Ruby is an amazing girl and we are grateful for her and her family’s generosity.”

Ruby’s head shave will be taking place on December 2 at St Joseph’s School in Waitara. You can contribute to Ruby’s fundraiser by visiting thf.org.nz/ruby.

Save

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press