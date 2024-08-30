The Taranaki Women’s Lifestyle Expo is coming to New Plymouth this September.

The much-loved Women’s Lifestyle Expo is coming to New Plymouth next weekend, bringing together close to 110 of the finest lifestyle brands under one roof at TSB Stadium.

Taking place on Saturday and Sunday,September 7-8, the event promises an array of offerings from unique artisanal goods perfect for gifting, to luxurious pampering products and the latest eco-friendly essentials.

Emily Travers, Head of Events at NZME, says “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring our Women’s Lifestyle Expo series to New Plymouth next weekend. It’s a fantastic showcase of the incredible diversity and creativity of businesses in New Zealand, from our celebrated Kiwi brands to the wellknown international names.

“The expo aims to connect remarkable Kiwi companies offering something unique to women of all ages and stages in life, making it the perfect occasion for a girls’ day out or to indulge in a leisurely day discovering delights at every turn,” says Travers.

This year’s line-up includes newcomers like Dlish Perfumes and bored-george sunglasses, alongside established favourites such as Alexa and Kara jewellery, Blush Gin, Lorna Jane activewear and Rik’s Belgium Truffles.