The ultimate Women’s Lifestyle Expo returns to New Plymouth next weekend

Stratford Press
3 mins to read
The Taranaki Women’s Lifestyle Expo is coming to New Plymouth this September.

The much-loved Women’s Lifestyle Expo is coming to New Plymouth next weekend, bringing together close to 110 of the finest lifestyle brands under one roof at TSB Stadium.

Taking place on Saturday and Sunday,September 7-8, the event promises an array of offerings from unique artisanal goods perfect for gifting, to luxurious pampering products and the latest eco-friendly essentials.

Emily Travers, Head of Events at NZME, says “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring our Women’s Lifestyle Expo series to New Plymouth next weekend. It’s a fantastic showcase of the incredible diversity and creativity of businesses in New Zealand, from our celebrated Kiwi brands to the wellknown international names.

“The expo aims to connect remarkable Kiwi companies offering something unique to women of all ages and stages in life, making it the perfect occasion for a girls’ day out or to indulge in a leisurely day discovering delights at every turn,” says Travers.

This year’s line-up includes newcomers like Dlish Perfumes and bored-george sunglasses, alongside established favourites such as Alexa and Kara jewellery, Blush Gin, Lorna Jane activewear and Rik’s Belgium Truffles.

The Artisan Zone remains a fan favourite, spotlighting New Zealand’s finest crafters with exclusive items ranging from organic beauty products and jewellery to art, home decor, and fashion.

Brands like Wet n Wild and Holski skincare offer products and treatments for those much-needed pampering sessions, while the Taste Zone serves up delicious refreshments and tasty treats, plus energising coffee from IncaFé Organic Coffee to keep attendees fuelled throughout the expo.

Expo visitors can also enter to win an incredible trip for two to Fiji including a seven-night cruise, thanks to World Travellers, Fiji Airways and Blue Lagoon Cruises.

The expo will be held at New Plymouth’s TSB Stadium on Saturday, September 7 from 10am-5pm and Sunday, September 8 from 10am-4pm. Save by purchasing tickets early through Eventfinda or purchase at the door. For more information, check out the event website: www.womenslifestyleexpo.co.nz/newplymouth

WIN: Thanks to the organisers, Stratford Press readers have the chance to win one of two double passes plus a free goodie bag.

To be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with the word expo in the subject line. In your email, include your daytime phone number and tell us what you are looking forward to seeing or trying at the expo this year. Competition closes at noon on Friday, September 6, and the winner contacted that afternoon. Keep an eye on the Stratford Press Facebook page for an extra chance to win tickets.

