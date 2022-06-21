The Scratching Post pet of the week: Carter the kitten searching for forever home

Carter the laid-back kitten is looking for a home to call his own. Photo/ Supplied

Carter the kitten is searching for a home to call his own.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says originally a wild kitten, Carter has come a long way since he arrived through the door four weeks ago.

"He will probably always be cautious in new surroundings but an understanding owner would know that letting him adjust to changes at his own pace in a quiet environment is what a kitten like Carter needs."

She says he is a gentle, laid-back boy who loves pats and chin scratches, but tummy rubs are his all-time favourite.

Carter is four months old, has been vet health checked, desexed, vaccinated, treated against fleas and worms and is litterbox trained. His adoption fee is $130.

• To find out more about Carter or any of the other kittens looking for homes, visit The Scratching Post at 127 Broadway in Stratford, or call 027 292 6167. Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10am to 2pm.