Some of the Stratford ITM staff with the awards they've won over the years. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Some of the Stratford ITM staff with the awards they've won over the years. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

After winning the Supreme Award in 2021, Stratford ITM has won the Central Taranaki Regional Award at this year's WITT Top Shop Awards.

Kym says this is the sixth year the team has won the Central Taranaki Regional Award.

The Central Taranaki Regional Award wasn't the only thing Stratford ITM won, with the business also winning the Large Format Category Award and a highly commended in the Accessibility Award.

Kim says being accessible is important to Stratford ITM.

"We do what we can to make the shop accessible. We have a ducted aircon unit to make the shopper's experience comfortable. In the yard, we have a button that people can push if they can't get out of their car and one of our lovely staff will come and serve you. Our bathroom is accessible as well and we also have a coffee machine so shoppers can make a coffee."

She says the team are grateful to win awards, in what has been a tough time for business owners.

"In my 20 years of building retail, this has been one of the toughest years. We're extremely fortunate that we can operate and are open so we can help our customers."

She says the awards are a recognition of the hard work staff put in.

"Our wins are because of our staff who go above and beyond for our customers. A big shout-out to Dale and Trice who order stock and deal with customers' special orders. They've been done so well in what has been a trying time."

Kim says the team would also like to thank their customers.

"We're all trying to navigate a world with shortages and building timelines. We want to thank the customers for their patience in waiting for products."

She says next year the business is celebrating 90 years of being open as a family business.

"It's all thanks to our staff and customers who support us."

This year, the Supreme Award was won by The North Taranaki garden centre. They also won the Lifestyle and Leisure Category Award, and North Taranaki Regional Award.

The store was announced as the Supreme winner of WITT Top Shop at the sold-out gala awards evening on Saturday night.

The winner of the South Taranaki Regional Award was The Burnt Place Bar and Kitchen in Hāwera which also won the Accessibility Award and was highly commended in the Food and Beverage Category.

The eight category winners are:

Large Format Store: Winner Stratford ITM, Highly Commended Mason Appliances New Plymouth

Fashion, Footwear and Accessories: Winner Hello You, Highly Commended Footloose

Food and Beverage: Winner Chaos Cafe, Highly Commended: The Burnt Place, Highly Commended Wild Pear Kitchen

Specialty Store: Winner Lovells Flowers 4 You, Highly Commended Peta M Homeware and Gifts, Highly Commended Studio 18.

Automotive: Winner All Things Automotive, Highly Commended Central Taranaki Automotive

Lifestyle and Leisure: Winner Big Jim's Garden Centre, Highly Commended Poppies

Health and Beauty: Winner Vogeltown Pharmacy, Highly Commended, Jichelle Health and Beauty, Skin on Forty-Five.

Accessibility: Winner The Burnt Place, Highly Commended, Mitre 10 MEGA, Highly Commended Stratford ITM