Kory Sharpe and Karl Turner. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A staff member at The Family Butchery has proved he's a cut above the best.

Kory Sharpe, 22, recently gained his New Zealand Certificate in Trade Butchery Level 4 for carcass, breaking and boning.

The apprenticeship usually takes four years to complete but Kory took only three-and-a-half.

"During the Covid-19 lockdown, I was meant to go away on a course. Due to the lockdown I was unable to go ... but I was able to process home kill during the lockdown which meant I was able to practise processing different animals.

"I just kept working at it so I could try and finish the apprenticeship quicker."

Kory says although he didn't always plan to be a butcher, he is pleased to be qualified.

"I wanted to get a trade behind me at a young age instead of waiting until I was older. Butchery is the one that suited me best and I haven't looked back since. I enjoy my job and where I work."

To gain his qualification, Kory had to complete 25 unit standards and then pass several practical tests.

"I had to be assessed on breaking down beef, sheep, pigs and chicken and I had to be assessed on all the different cuts I use."

Kory has known The Family Butchery owners Karl and Tina Turner since he was in primary school.

"I worked for them when they owned Four Square on the weekends. Once I finished high school I worked somewhere else but when Karl and Tina started their business, I came and worked for them. I enjoy it here, we get along quite well and I love what I do which makes all the difference."

Karl says he and Tina are proud of Kory.

"We're pleased with Kory's progress. He's doing very well."