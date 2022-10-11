Jaylah-May (left) and Elaynah Sheedy were excited to see snow on Thursday last week. Photo / Ilona Hanne

There's no fun like snow fun, especially when it's an unexpected springtime flurry of the frozen white stuff.

Tamariki (and adults) across the district were thrilled to wake up to a temporary winter wonderland last Thursday as the cold front that had already brought snow and freezing temperatures to much of the South Island travelled north and hit the region.

Siblings Elaynah, 6, and Jaylah-May, 4, Sheedy were among the many to wrap up warm and rush outside to enjoy the icy treat, and were all smiles as they played in the snow with their brother and parents.

Elaynah said she didn't expect it, and it was a "big surprise" when her dad told her it was snowing outside.

Jaylah-May said playing in the snow was lots of fun "and cold", with both girls keen to maximise their fun in the snow on their way to kindy.