Logan Brophy is thankful for the opportunity to work at the TET Multi Sports Centre, Stadium Restaurant and Bar. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Logan Brophy is thankful for the opportunity to work at the TET Multi Sports Centre, Stadium Restaurant and Bar. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The TET Multi Sports Centre, Stadium Restaurant and Bar have employed more staff thanks to the Mayors' Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) Stratford Workforce Programme.

Fiona Roberts, who owns the TET Multi Sports Centre, Stadium Restaurant and Bar with Steve, says thanks to the workforce programme, they have more hands-on deck.

"Due to Covid-19, many businesses would have found things got quite tight. We were looking to employ someone and someone from the council told us about the programme. It was a win-win situation for us, we could employ a young person that wanted work, and the young person could get into the workforce."

Logan Brophy has worked at the TET Multi Sports Centre, Stadium Restaurant and Bar for one-and-a-half years, and is grateful to MTFJ for giving him the opportunity to work in his desired field, the hospitality sector.

"I really enjoyed it here. I took part in the week-long MTFJ course and received a certificate from it that I could name on my CV."

After high school, Logan attended WITT and gained his level three and four Food and Beverage Service and became a certified barista.

"I knew I wanted to work in the hospitality sector. It's what I'm passionate about. The workforce gave me a call to see if I'd like to work here and I jumped at the opportunity. Everyone is lovely and amazing and I've met a lot of cool people while being enrolled with the workforce."

Logan was also able to receive his manager's certificate.

Fiona says Logan is competent and is currently learning the ropes so he can manage the bar and restaurant.

"It suits Steve and me well because before we couldn't have any time off as we had no one, but thanks to MTFJ we have someone now."

Fiona recommends other businesses to get on board with MTFJ.

"It's nice to have that support and be able to offer young people jobs with guaranteed hours. The programme is a good idea and benefits both parties."