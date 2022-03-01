Stratford Primary School playing against Midhirst Primary School.

Around 380 central Taranaki children are lacing their boots and heading down to Stratford Primary School for the term one central schools touch competition.

Organiser Aaron Moore says there are 38 teams competing in this term's competition.

"This is a bit of a drop on numbers but that is always expected as last year's Year 8 students have left for high school."

Primary schools pupils are enjoying Tuesday afternoon touch rugby.

The competition is run in the first and last terms of the school year. This term St Joseph's Stratford, Stratford Primary, Midhirst, Rawhitiroa, Eastern Districts, and Kaponga Primary schools are taking part in the competition.

The tournament has been running for over around 10 years.

"A parent approached me after a Rippa rugby competition and asked if there was something similar their child could do after school. There wasn't so I thought I would start something up."

The competition is a good lead in for winter sports.

"They learn ball skills, finding spaces, and are keeping active out of school time."

Kaponga Primary School pupils.

He says it's important for children to still have after-school activities.

"As long as they're done safely following all the protocols. We don't want the kids to miss out. We have sign-in sheets and separate viewing areas and separate entries and exits for the players and parents."