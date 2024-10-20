Some of the school’s students will have stalls at the fete for their own business ventures, with hair wraps, crocheted creatures, jewellery and flowers made out of ribbon among the creative crafts on offer.
For year 10 student Sienna Park, 15, it will be her first time selling her range of beautifully crocheted items at the fete.
“I went to the fete last year and starting thinking about having a stall.”
Isabella Ogle, 14, and Jessica Howard, 15, are both in year 10 and are working together under the name Ribbon Creations.
Isabella makes roses out of ribbon, hence the name, but the two teenagers have extended their product range to include hair wraps, some which can be put in at the fete and others that are reusable, said Jessica.
“So you can have them in when you aren’t at school, and avoid breaking uniform rules.”
The hair wraps and roses come in a range of sizes or lengths, said Isabella.
“So the prices range from $3 to $15.”
Jessica said they also plan to offer multi-purchase deals on the day.