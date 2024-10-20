She has been hard at work in the lead-up to the fete, crocheting a range of dinosaurs, frogs, bees, chicks and other creatures and characters such as gnomes in a wide range of colours and yarn types.

When she came up with the idea of making crocheted creatures to sell, she realised she was going to need plenty of wool to make enough things to sell.

“Mum put a post on Facebook asking if anyone had any yarn, and this lady offered me lots. I now have a duchess full of yarn to use.”

She sources her patterns online, and has set up social media pages under her business name Sienna’s Crochet to start taking custom orders in the future.

With a wide range of types of animals in varying sizes at the fete, she plans to have items priced from $5 to $25 on the day.

Some of Sarsha Long's trinkets for sale at the fete under her business name The Magpies' Child. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Fellow year 10 student Sarsha Long, 15, is looking forward to her second year of selling her range of handmade jewellery at the fete.

Sarsha makes necklaces, bracelets and earrings, ranging in price from $5 to $20.

“I use a range of beads, items using glass beads cost more than the ones using plastic beads.

“My business is called the Magpies’ Child, because magpies love shiny little trinkets, and that’s what I make.”

Sarsha started her business four years ago, and it’s grown since, with last year her first time at the fete.

“It went pretty well last year, I made some profit on top of breaking even.”

Sarsha said she sells her stock at other markets occasionally as well.

“My stepmum sells plants at some of the markets, so I go along with her when I have the time.”

She’s also in the process of setting up social media pages to sell her items on.

Some of the ribbon roses and reusable hair wraps Isabella Ogle and Jessica Howard have made to sell at the fete. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Isabella Ogle, 14, and Jessica Howard, 15, are both in year 10 and are working together under the name Ribbon Creations.

Isabella makes roses out of ribbon, hence the name, but the two teenagers have extended their product range to include hair wraps, some which can be put in at the fete and others that are reusable, said Jessica.

“So you can have them in when you aren’t at school, and avoid breaking uniform rules.”

The hair wraps and roses come in a range of sizes or lengths, said Isabella.

“So the prices range from $3 to $15.”

Jessica said they also plan to offer multi-purchase deals on the day.

The pair have started an Instagram page under the name Ribbon.Creations044.

The Details:

What: Taranaki Diocesan School PTA’s Under the Mountain Arts and Crafts Fete

When: Saturday, October 26. 10am-3pm

Where: Taranaki Diocesan School, Pembroke Rd entrance

Cost: Gold coin entry

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.