Taranaki Dio Under the Mountain Arts and Crafts Fete marks 10 years of local creativity

Ilona Hanne
By
News director Lower North Island communities·Stratford Press·
4 mins to read
Year 12 students Emma Steele, Georgie Vickers and Tatjana Hanne are all looking forward to their school's annual fundraising arts and craft fete on the Saturday of Labour Weekend.

A popular arts and crafts fete celebrates its 10th year on Saturday, and it’s going to be bigger than ever, according to the team behind it

The Under the Mountain Arts and Craft Fete is organised by members of the Taranaki Diocesan School Parent Teacher Association (PTA), and is a popular annual event on the calendar for both shoppers and stall holders, said Sandra Collins, one of the PTA members who has been involved with the fete since it began.

“It started 11 years ago, but we had one year off due to Covid regulations. It began when the then-principal Fiona Green suggested it, having seen other very successful market days in other parts of New Zealand. Since then, our small but enthusiastic PTAs have grown and refined the event over the years, with four of the original team members still a key part of the day’s success.”

That success, said Collins, is partly because the fete has developed a name for itself over the years as being a great place for buying quality, New Zealand-made items.

“We made our focus on high-quality, homemade/handmade arts and crafts and have kept true to that over the years. The wide variety of quality products by gifted craftspeople is a huge attraction to visitors.”

Lots of shoppers make a point of coming each year, she said.

“Some of our visitors come back each year to visit their favourite stallholders shopping for gifts, Christmas and themselves. The stallholders tell us that our market is the friendliest, most well organised with a great atmosphere and they join us from all around Taranaki and further afield.”

As its reputation grows, so does the size of the fete, Collins said.

“So far this year we have over 120 stall sites booked covering the field and inside the school gymnasium, already more than last year. The gym is full but there is space on the field for more gazebos. Late registrations will be received up until Thursday, October 24. Visitor numbers through the gate have ranged from 1200-2000 each year.”

She said shoppers need to bring cash this year, as there isn’t a cash-out Eftpos facility on site.

“Some stallholders will have their own Eftpos machines for purchases, however we encourage people to bring cash with them. And of course, a gold coin for entry. ”

Visitors will be able to buy from a range of food stalls and trucks on the day, as well as a barbecue and a home-baking and produce stall run by the PTA. There will be live music, a range of raffles and a big-dig activity for children, Collins said.

“As part of our school ethos of giving back to our community, each year we have provided a community organisation with a complimentary stall site so that they can raise funds or profile themselves on the day. This year we are delighted to welcome back Central Taranaki Riding for the Disabled, who will be providing the ever-popular horse rides for children, as well as the Stratford District Youth Council, who will have a stand for people to visit and find out more about all that the youth council does for rangatahi in the community.”

Entry to the fete is through the school’s Pembroke Rd entrance and costs a gold coin, which goes towards the fundraising efforts of the PTA, said Collins.

“The PTA has raised and donated nearly $100,000 to the school over the past 10 years, adding value for the students both in the classrooms and around the school. A lot of this fundraising has come from the annual fete.”

The Details:

What: Taranaki Diocesan School PTA’s Under the Mountain Arts and Crafts Fete

When: Saturday, October 26. 10am-3pm

Where: Taranaki Diocesan School, Pembroke Rd entrance

Cost: Gold coin entry

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.

