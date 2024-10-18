Lots of shoppers make a point of coming each year, she said.

“Some of our visitors come back each year to visit their favourite stallholders shopping for gifts, Christmas and themselves. The stallholders tell us that our market is the friendliest, most well organised with a great atmosphere and they join us from all around Taranaki and further afield.”

As its reputation grows, so does the size of the fete, Collins said.

“So far this year we have over 120 stall sites booked covering the field and inside the school gymnasium, already more than last year. The gym is full but there is space on the field for more gazebos. Late registrations will be received up until Thursday, October 24. Visitor numbers through the gate have ranged from 1200-2000 each year.”

She said shoppers need to bring cash this year, as there isn’t a cash-out Eftpos facility on site.

“Some stallholders will have their own Eftpos machines for purchases, however we encourage people to bring cash with them. And of course, a gold coin for entry. ”

Visitors will be able to buy from a range of food stalls and trucks on the day, as well as a barbecue and a home-baking and produce stall run by the PTA. There will be live music, a range of raffles and a big-dig activity for children, Collins said.

“As part of our school ethos of giving back to our community, each year we have provided a community organisation with a complimentary stall site so that they can raise funds or profile themselves on the day. This year we are delighted to welcome back Central Taranaki Riding for the Disabled, who will be providing the ever-popular horse rides for children, as well as the Stratford District Youth Council, who will have a stand for people to visit and find out more about all that the youth council does for rangatahi in the community.”

Entry to the fete is through the school’s Pembroke Rd entrance and costs a gold coin, which goes towards the fundraising efforts of the PTA, said Collins.

“The PTA has raised and donated nearly $100,000 to the school over the past 10 years, adding value for the students both in the classrooms and around the school. A lot of this fundraising has come from the annual fete.”

The Details:

What: Taranaki Diocesan School PTA’s Under the Mountain Arts and Crafts Fete

When: Saturday, October 26. 10am-3pm

Where: Taranaki Diocesan School, Pembroke Rd entrance

Cost: Gold coin entry

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.