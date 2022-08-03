Helen Cameron and her husband Mike came third in their class. Photo/ Supplied

Team Cameron came away with a win at a recent rally event.

Taranaki-based Helen and her husband Mike Cameron came third in their class at the fourth round of the New Zealand Rally Championship at the Kennedy Park Resort Rally in Hawke's Bay recently.

Helen says they were the 68th starting and came 45th overall, and third in their class.

"Our 1977 Mitsubishi Lancer is a class 13 car, which is 1300 to 1700ccs. We're pleased with our result."

She says at the renowned lolly lady, she was busy making sure the marshalls, children, residents and other competitors had their sweet fix.

"It's what I'm known for."

She says they had a problem with the rally safe tracking device in the morning, but once it was fixed they were able to settle in and enjoy the rally.

"Mike drove really well. We had a blast."

For the rally, there were eight stages, varying from 12km to 17km in length. She says the council was amazing in organising the rally after the weather meant there were slips and roads they could no longer use.

"They were proactive with getting out the road closure notices and making sure everything could run. We drove on public and forestry roads and had to repeat some of the stages due to slips."

She says as well as fantastic organisation, spectators made the competitors feel welcome.

"They were amazing. It was a really cool place to be, we had a lot of fun."