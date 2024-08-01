Taranaki Base Hospital's new mental health facility has been named Te Puna Wai Kātea.

Taranaki Base Hospital’s new stand-alone mental health rehabilitation facility now has a name.

The facility’s name is Te Puna Wai Kātea, gifted by tiriti partner for Project Maunga, Taumaruroa; a group made up of mana whenua Ngāti Te Whiti and representatives from each of the three waka of Taranaki.

Tamati Neho, of Project Maunga Poutoko Hauora, said it was important to the group that the name reflected the facility’s purpose, its values, and its vision.

“For us, intention or meaning behind Te Puna Wai Kātea is about encouraging our patients/whaiora to find clarity in their lives.”

“The word puna, means a pool of water that is formed by a spring. It represents the spring of health and wellbeing. While the word wai kātea means clear clean water. It represents clarity, the state of having a full, detailed, and orderly mental grasp of something.”