Stratford Press

Taranaki’s new mental health facility named Te Puna Wai Kātea

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Taranaki Base Hospital's new mental health facility has been named Te Puna Wai Kātea.

Taranaki Base Hospital’s new stand-alone mental health rehabilitation facility now has a name.

The facility’s name is Te Puna Wai Kātea, gifted by tiriti partner for Project Maunga, Taumaruroa; a group made up of mana whenua Ngāti Te Whiti and representatives from each of the three waka of Taranaki.

Tamati Neho, of Project Maunga Poutoko Hauora, said it was important to the group that the name reflected the facility’s purpose, its values, and its vision.

“For us, intention or meaning behind Te Puna Wai Kātea is about encouraging our patients/whaiora to find clarity in their lives.”

“The word puna, means a pool of water that is formed by a spring. It represents the spring of health and wellbeing. While the word wai kātea means clear clean water. It represents clarity, the state of having a full, detailed, and orderly mental grasp of something.”

Project Maunga senior responsible officer Rosemary Clements said the name is a celebration of Te Reo and a reflection of this project’s commitment to Taranaki tikanga.

“It is a gift that will be treasured by the Taranaki community and by Health New Zealand.”

She said the mental health facility is quickly taking shape, with the building’s foundation and wall framing completed and work under way to install trusses to support the roof.

“We’re thrilled to see the facility coming together and the great progress on site.”

Once complete the new facility will provide clinical care and rehabilitation services to a small group of people whose mental health journeys are especially challenging.

It will be a place where patients can be based while they learn or re-learn the skills needed to transition to independent living back in the community.

For more information about Project Maunga and Taranaki Base Hospital’s new mental health facility Te Puna Wai Katea visit Project Maunga (tdhb.org.nz).

