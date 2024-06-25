Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki recently explored the sustainability of a blue economy in Taranaki.
On Friday, June 21, the regional development agency hosted a workshop about the sustainability of using marine activities for economic growth.
Sustainable Sea National Science Challenge representatives were at the workshop, speaking to industry leaders in the engineering, food and tourism industries, as well as entrepreneurs, iwi, students, community groups and members of local government, kick-starting a conversation regarding what a sustainable blue economy could look like for Taranaki.
Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge director Julie Hall said concept of a blue economy goes beyond the traditional, purely economic notion of GDP.