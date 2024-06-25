“The blue economy is a whole new way of doing business. We define it as marine activities that not only generate economic value, but more importantly have positive ecological, cultural and social wellbeing outcomes.”

With over 300km of coastline wrapping around Taranaki, the blue economy presents immense opportunities for a diverse array of sectors in the region, from eco-tourism to food ventures, marine conservation, energy, and iwi-led initiatives, said Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki deputy chief executive and investment general manager Stacey Hitchcock.

“Unlocking a sustainable blue economy could allow us to build our regional resilience, providing sustainable economic growth, employment, and exciting innovative ventures that care for our precious marine environment, people and community.”

The event also covered informative case studies of the blue economy in practice, showcasing innovations from seaweed aquaculture to clever starfish skincare products which are helping to preserve shellfish populations in Ōhiwa Harbour.

Attendees also gained regional insights from Kaikōura, Southland, and the New Zealand-leading Moananui cluster.

Hitchcock said the event was a great platform with which to spark the conversation, and it encouraged people to connect to collaborate, innovate, and explore the possibilities and current barriers for a blue economy in the region.