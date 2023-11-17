Te Paepae o Aotea Lysaght-Watt Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literacy Award winners Shaneya Patel (17), Bethany Gyde (16) and Lauren Kalin (14).

Three Te Paepae o Aotea students have placed in the top three of their chosen sections in a regional literacy award competition.

Year 13 student Shaneya Patel (17), Year 11 student Bethany Gyde (16) and Year 10 student Lauren Kalin (14) have all earned placings in the recent Lysaght-Watt Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literacy Awards.

The South Taranaki Awards honour the works of Hāwera-born author Ronald Hugh Morrieson (1922-1972). This year’s awards were judged by Emma Hislop (Kāi Tahu), Matt Rilkoff and Mikaela Nyman.

Shaneya placed second in the school short story section. Her story, Grassroots and Giggles, connects Māori legend with children’s fun.

“It’s about a group of friends that reenacted the Battle of the Mountains. Each child portrays one of the mountains. For example one is fiery like Tongariro while the other is icy like Taranaki.”

It was Shaneya’s first time entering the awards.

“I thought I’d give it a go. I never thought I would place in the top three.”

Lauren placed third in the secondary school short story section. Her story, Ready to Go is about her favourite high school memory.

“This year my hockey team won the finals. It was an amazing experience that I had to write about. I wrote about arriving at the field and seeing everyone cheer us on as we warmed up. The story ends right as the whistle blows to begin the game.”

Like Shaneya, this was Lauren’s first time entering the awards.

“I thought a story on the hockey win would be great to submit. My dad was the one who told me I had placed. I couldn’t believe it. I was pretty chuffed.”

While Lauren and Shaneya were new to the awards, Bethany wasn’t. Nor is she new to doing well in them, with two second-placings last year and a judges’ commendation in 2021, followed by earning third place for her poem Saturday Morning in this year’s secondary school poetry category.

Her poem was inspired by netball, she says.

“I used the link between netball and winter sports, describing the frosty mornings when playing netball. I also wrote about teamwork and how the game always ends in tears because there is only one winner. I felt it was quite a relatable piece. I’ve always been creative. I’ve channelled that into writing, something that I love.”

Bethany says there is plenty of support for entrants.

“There are competition workshops where they come to the school and discuss the awards. They help you by giving you some tips. If people want to enter next year’s awards, I encourage them to attend one of the workshops and give it a go.”







