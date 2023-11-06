Taranaki Diocesan's deputy head girl Stacey Hodge and head girl Catherine Hurly pictured with principal Maria Taylor, three of the winners of this year's Lysaght-Watt Trust Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards.

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls’ top leaders have won three of the top spots in a regional literacy competition.

The school’s current head girl Catherine Hurly placed first in the secondary school Short Story category and deputy head girl Stacey Lodge came first in the secondary school True Story category in the annual Lysaght-Watt Trust Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards.

Catherine and Stacey were joined on the figurative podium by their school principal Maria Taylor, who had been awarded first and second place in the open poetry category.

The awards honour the works of Hāwera born author Ronald Hugh Morrieson (1922-1972). This year the awards were judged by Emma Hislop (Kāi Tahu), Matt Rilkoff and Mikaela Nyman.

Maria says she entered two poems this year.

“The first place poem was about how we view different things, with functional necessities often at the forefront. I wrote about being so caught up in functionality we forget to see the beauty of things. The second-placed poem was about the amount of noise surrounding us and how we have to block it out to make sense of the world.”

Maria enjoys writing.

“Writing is part of who I am, it’s what I enjoy doing. I’m regularly writing about things.”

She says while she’s happy about her win, she is more excited for Catherine and Stacey, who are both in her English class at Taranaki Diocesan.

“I think it’s outstanding for them to be acknowledged and for a wider audience to read their writing.”

She says she enjoys teaching them.

“I’ve come to know them, their writing styles and strengths. Both girls are talented writers who I’ve been able to work alongside to help develop their skills. It’s a real privilege that comes with the job.”

The benefit of having smaller classes at the school means she can spend more one-on-one time with each student, she says.

“It’s a real advantage when helping students develop their writing style. It allows them to ask me questions and vice versa. The important thing is that I’m there to guide them, not instruct them.”

Maria says both Catherine and Stacey use humour in their writing.

“It’s one of their greatest strengths. It makes their writing light and easy to read. Both Catherine and Stacey have written about a childhood experience. I was thrilled when they won because their writing had been recognised. Winning this competition is something they can take with them as they move on to the adult world. I’m so proud of them.”























