Te Paepae o Aotea students and staff shaved their heads on Wednesday, August 21 to raise funds for cancer. Photo / Alyssa Smith
A teacher and eight students at Te Paepae o Aotea had their heads shaved on Wednesday last week to raise funds for cancer charities.
The school has organised an annual shave-a-thon event for the past few years said teacher, and shave participant this year, Kevin Barnard.
He said when it was his turn to face the clippers he was thinking of a particular student of his.
“I had the pleasure of teaching Giarni Thompson-Dockery. Last year, at just 14, she lost her battle with cancer. I shaved for Giarni last year and I did it for her this year, as well for the many people who are fighting cancer in our community. I will pledge my hair every year until I have none left.”
What made his shave extra special was Giarni’s mum Tina Thompson being the one to wield the clippers, he said.
“I was honoured that she came along and did this for me.”
Thompson said she appreciates Barnard’s efforts.
“Honestly, I’m a bit lost for words. So many people have donated and supported this shave-a-thon which is magical. My girl really loved Kevin and he and his wife have been a big help to me. The school have gotten behind me and supported me the whole way.”
The event was organised by sisters Julia, 16, and Emilia Scott, 17. Julia, who organised and shaved her head at the school’s 2021 shave-a-thon event, said she was happy to get back on board.
“This event is great. Everyone gets behind it and this year’s shave-a-thon was no different. I think we all know someone who’s been affected by cancer, making it important to do something that raises awareness and funds.”
Emilia Scott, who is the school’s community head student, said she enjoyed organising the event.
“It’s something I’ve helped with over the past few years and I did end up donating some of my hair to be made into wigs back in 2021.”