“I was honoured that she came along and did this for me.”

Te Paepae o Aotea teacher Kevin Barnard gets his head shaved by Tina Thompson, the mother of one his students, Giarni Thompson-Dockery, who died last year. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Thompson said she appreciates Barnard’s efforts.

“Honestly, I’m a bit lost for words. So many people have donated and supported this shave-a-thon which is magical. My girl really loved Kevin and he and his wife have been a big help to me. The school have gotten behind me and supported me the whole way.”

She said she was honoured to shave Barnard’s hair.

“It was a pretty cool moment. This day is awesome because as well as remembering my Giarni, they’re raising money to help others affected by cancer as well.”

Barnard said each of the shave-a-thon participants asked people to sponsor them to lose their hair. Before the shave-a-thon started, he had raised $2775, with more coming in.

“Our whole team goal was $2000 and for people to donate over that just to me, it means so much.”

Student and school sports leader Kayden Brogden-Willis, 18, said his shave was also dedicated to someone close to him.

“My best friend Ethan had it and I’ve had a few people in my family affected by it. Cancer is scary because it comes for anyone so I want to help raise awareness and funds.”

Te Paepae o Aotea sports leader Kayden Brogden-Willis, 18, gets his head shaved by head community leader Emilia Scott, 17. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Kayden, who works at the Burnt Place in Hāwera when not at school, said his workplace supported him.

“I’ve raised $1000 and a lot of that money came from them promoting the shave for me. I think it’s the best cafe around, their food is great and they get behind supporting their own.”

Year 7 Joel Harris was another one of the students losing his locks for a good cause on the day.

“I wanted to help raise money for cancer.”

He said he was excited for the shave.

“My head feels a lot lighter.”

The event was organised by sisters Julia, 16, and Emilia Scott, 17. Julia, who organised and shaved her head at the school’s 2021 shave-a-thon event, said she was happy to get back on board.

“This event is great. Everyone gets behind it and this year’s shave-a-thon was no different. I think we all know someone who’s been affected by cancer, making it important to do something that raises awareness and funds.”

Emilia Scott, who is the school’s community head student, said she enjoyed organising the event.

“It’s something I’ve helped with over the past few years and I did end up donating some of my hair to be made into wigs back in 2021.”

She said the event is a way the school can support the people in the community who have been diagnosed.

“It’s a way to show our support for them. It’s really hit close to home and being able to show that support, it’s amazing really.”

The school’s shave-a-thon team have raised $8002 so far, over $600 above their original goal.

Emilia said while the clippers have now been put away until next year, people can still support this year’s fundraising effort.

“While the shave has been done, we’re keeping the Te Paepae o Aotea Shave for a Cure page up for a little longer. We’re appreciative of those who donated.”



















