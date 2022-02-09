Work has begun on replacing the west stand roof of Yarrow Stadium. Photo/ Supplied

Work has started to replace the roof on the west stand at Taranaki's Yarrow Stadium.

Completing the West Stand roof in 12 to 16 weeks will mean the Yarrow Stadium refurbishment project is on track for a planned reopening for the 2022 winter sports season.

Taranaki Regional Council chairperson David MacLeod says although the initial refurbishment plans called for the repair of the west stand roof, a peer-reviewed structural engineering report recommended a replacement.

"Accordingly, council decided to replace the west stand roof based on expert engineering advice which demonstrated it was much more feasible than a repair. Importantly, replacement also remains within the original project budget, so it is a win-win all round for the people of Taranaki."

Replacing the west stand roof mitigated the likelihood of future risks or unforeseen issues, he said.

"Engineering recommendations for additional strengthening during the consent process showed that repairing the existing roof to full code carried potential future costs and risks, which is not acceptable best practice for us and our construction partners.

"This move from repair to replacement of the west stand roof is a normal variation during this phase of a construction process and means we still get to deliver the vision of the best regional stadium in New Zealand."

He says it's exciting the Yarrow Stadium will be back soon as a functioning facility in time for winter sports.

"Despite disruptions caused by Covid-19 alert levels, our focus continues to be ensuring progress on all aspects of the Yarrow Stadium refurbishment and repair."

The project has received funding of $20 million from the Government's IRG Covid Recovery Fund.

Yarrow Stadium will reopen with a repaired west stand, new hybrid GrassMaster turf, and replacement LED lighting. The new east stand is set to open in 2024.