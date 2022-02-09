The Omicron variant is spreading around the world.

The Ministry of Health has reported one new case of Covid-19 in Taranaki today.

The person is isolating in New Plymouth, and public health staff are working to link to existing cases

The number of active cases in the region stays at 10, with one person recently recovered. Of the 10 active cases, three are in North Taranaki and seven in South Taranaki.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) says Covid-19 detections in wastewater samples as expected given the active cases in the region. Positive Covid-19 detections in samples were reported in Hāwera from samples taken on February 1 and 2, and in New Plymouth on February 3.

The TDHB says these results were as expected with active cases in these locations. There has been no detection of Covid-19 in wastewater in the samples taken on February 2 for Eltham, Kaponga, Mania, Opunake, Patea, Stratford and Waverley.

A statement from the TDHB today says while wastewater testing helps identify the potential of community spread, people still need to get tested if they have any symptoms, no matter how mild.

People are also reminded to remain vigilant with their personal health measures, including wearing masks, social distancing when possible, washing hands regularly, scanning win and making vaccination a priority, especially boosters and for tamariki.

"Everyone still needs to play their part to keep our community safe. If they don't, then we risk Covid-19 becoming widespread."

Three hundred and seven Covid-19 tests were completed yesterday and 1553 vaccinations were administered in the region.

A series of vaccination pop-up clinics is scheduled to take place in a range of Taranaki towns over the next two weeks. These clinics are walk-ins, meaning no bookings are taken, or needed. All clinics run from noon to 6pm.

Pop-up clinics

Wednesday, February 9: Eltham, Town Hall

Thursday, February 10: Inglewood, TET Stadium

Friday, February 11: Inglewood, TET Stadium

Monday, February 14: Rahotu, Domain Rugby Club

Tuesday, February 15: Kaponga, Town Hall

Wednesday, February 16: Bell Block, Fred Tucker Hall

Thursday, February 17: Okato, Hempton Hall